Subject located in Meadow Park area ; No public threat
TRUCKEE, Calif. – At 2:55 p.m., local law enforcement successfully located the subject in the Meadow Park area, bringing an end to the search and ensuring there is no threat to the public.
Authorities were actively seeking a white, male adult in his early 20s with dark hair, last seen wearing a light hoodie and no shoes. The community was urged to report any sightings matching this description to 911.
Following the successful location of the individual, law enforcement officials confirm that there is no longer a risk to public safety in the area. Further details about the incident will be shared with the public as they become available.
