Sun Snapshots: Speedboat Beach

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Speedboat Beach near the CalNeva Lodge, Stateline, North Shore.

Submitted by Bill Thomas

The nights are still very cold!

Submitted by C. Herrington

Eastern Sierra glory.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Lake Tahoe Life Guard Xander.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy