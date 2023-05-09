Tahoe Forest Health adds physician in Tahoe City, Truckee

Nicholas Cohen, MD

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Nicholas Cohen, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Primary Care in Tahoe City and Truckee.

Dr. Cohen has a passion for human-centered primary care. He is committed to providing comprehensive health care, including preventative care and chronic disease management, to patients.

He attended medical school at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Cohen is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

His offices are located at 925 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, and on the third floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee.

New patients are accepted.

For appointments, call 530-582-6205.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health