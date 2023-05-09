Tahoe Forest Health adds physician in Tahoe City, Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Nicholas Cohen, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Primary Care in Tahoe City and Truckee.
Dr. Cohen has a passion for human-centered primary care. He is committed to providing comprehensive health care, including preventative care and chronic disease management, to patients.
He attended medical school at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Cohen is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
His offices are located at 925 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, and on the third floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee.
New patients are accepted.
For appointments, call 530-582-6205.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.