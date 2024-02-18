TNT Tech Teens: Equipping future workforce through a tech immersion program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Tahoe Forest Health System, Tahoe Truckee Airport District, and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the launch of Truckee North Tahoe Tech Teens (TNT Tech Teens), a new workforce initiative focused on promoting the diverse range of tech-related jobs available to our Truckee and Tahoe students.

This month-long series, starting on Thursday, April 11th, and running weekly through Thursday, May 9, will expose Truckee / North Tahoe high school students to a variety of technology sectors, highlighting their practical applications in different career fields. The goal is to inspire and prepare students for diverse opportunities in our region. This new program benefits students and participating organizations by boosting community engagement, building connections with potential future talent, and nurturing a workforce adept in various modern skills.

“We are excited to unveil the hidden systems that keep Truckee running,” says the program creator and Chief Information Security and Technology Officer for the Town of Truckee, Chris Hardy. “I am thankful for the work of the TNT Tech Teens partner agencies for making this program a reality and helping to expose our local youth to potential jobs in our community.”

Local high schoolers are invited to take a dive deep into the technology powering our community and learn the “Behind the Scenes” of how important technology is to the success of Truckee. Over the five weeks, students will get hands-on learning at key locations and get to explore technologies such as Air Traffic Control towers at the Tahoe Truckee Airport, surgery robots at Tahoe Forest Health System, and policing technologies in action at the Town of Truckee.

The TNT Tech Teens program culminates with a career-building workshop, equipping students with valuable resume and interview skills. Students who complete the full program will receive a certificate of completion from the Town of Truckee Mayor.

TNT Tech Teens is open to all 9th – 12th grade students living in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. Students interested in participating in the program must apply to the program by Friday, March 15, 2024. The application can be found at https://bit.ly/TNTTechTeens . For any questions regarding the application process, reach out to Jessica Penman, President & CEO of Truckee Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@truckee.com .