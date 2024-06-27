Here’s what’s happening on the 4th of July in Truckee

All Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District residents and homeowners are invited to spend the day on the beach, listen and dance to music, play games, eat BBQ and watch the fireworks

Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.-10 a.m., Truckee Fire Station 92

There’s no better way to kick off a long day of fun in the sun than with a free pancake breakfast at the Truckee Fire Station. It’s a true Truckee Local experience where the community gathers to celebrate and support local firefighters over coffee and pancakes. Donations benefit the Truckee Firefighters Charitable Fund , which provides scholarships to Truckee High School Students who will pursue fire suppression or emergency medicine.

Firecracker Mile

9:45 a.m.-10 a.m., Truckee Fire Station 92

Truckee’s 4th of July festivities kick off first thing in the morning with the Firecracker Mile , where runners of all levels (elite to family fun) toe the line for staggered starts beginning at 9:45 a.m. The mile-long race follows the parade route.

Truckee 4th of July Parade

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Truckee

This event is a family-friendly Truckee tradition the community loves.

Donner Pass Road will be closed for the Parade from Truckee High School to Bridge Street/Church Street from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Highway I-80 Central Truckee onramps and exits will be fully closed.

Expect limited parking near the parade. No street parking will be available on the parade route. Paid street parking in Downtown Truckee is waived during the parade hours. A large parking lot with EV chargers is located directly across from the Artists Lofts.

Free shuttles will serve Prosser, Glenshire, Sierra Meadows, Donner Lake, Tahoe Donner, and Northstar neighborhoods.

West End Beach Celebration

9 a.m.-9:30 p.m., West End Beach

All Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District residents and homeowners are invited to spend the day on the beach, listen and dance to music, play games, eat BBQ and watch the fireworks. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Community Recreation Center Main Office: 10981 Truckee Way. Last day to purchase tickets is July 3.

Schedule:

9:00 am Beach Opens

1:30 pm Music – Nomads

1:30 pm Egg Toss

2:00 pm Tug of War

2:30 pm 3-legged Races

3:00 pm Music – Steel Sparrows

3:00 pm Sack Races

4:00 pm Pie Eating

4:30 pm Music – Wild Ginger

5:00 pm Hula Hoops

6:00 pm Music – Down The Rabbit Hole

8:00 pm Music – Blues Monsters

9:30 pm Fireworks Show

Donner Lake Fireworks

If you aren’t attending the West End Beach Celebration, there are plenty of other options for viewing fireworks on the Fourth of July.

One way to watch is from Donner Memorial State Park’s beaches along the east shore of Donner Lake. You’ll be looking west toward Donner Summit, which provides great, clear views of the show.

Another option is to sit on one of Truckee’s 37 public piers. Very limited roadside parking will be available along Donner Pass Road. Docks are first-come, first-serve (not reservable) and they will fill up fast.

For experienced hikers, the Donner Lake Rim Trail, Donner Peak, Donner Summit Canyon Trail, Johnson Canyon, and Coldstream Canyon all offer scenic views to watch the firework show. Sunset is at 8:31pm on July 4, 2024 so scope out the trail beforehand so you can find your viewpoint in the daylight. Don’t forget to pack a headlamp with fresh batteries for the hike back to the car.

For more information on 4th of July events, go to http://www.visittruckeetahoe.com/dine-shop-drink/events/july-4th