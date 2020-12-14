Truckee-Tahoe highway conditions, chain control information
Snow lead to chain controls in the Truckee-Tahoe region Monday morning. Below is a list of chain controls currently in effect:
UPDATE 8:21 a.m.:
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange (Nevada County) to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
ORIGINALLY POSTED:
Interstate 80
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate (Placer County).
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 2.5 miles east of the Junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County.
Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Modul (Washoe County).
State Route 267
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach (Placer County).
State Route 89
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.
State Route 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County).
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.
Source: Caltrans
