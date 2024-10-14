Upcoming ‘Business Walks’ to give local businesses a voice

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – This week there will be a lake-wide business walks to gauge the region’s business and community needs. These walks will include volunteers walking into businesses to ask ten questions and will take place between Oct. 15-17 in person throughout the entire Tahoe Basin. All results from the surveys will be made publicly available. These organizations hope to better understand the needs of business owners and employees.

Local government organizations are also hoping to hear specifics about what they can do to help improve our regional economy. An online survey will also be open to business owners through October 31, 2024, for input if they are unable to complete the in-person survey.

Volunteers are needed to help with the business walks. Want to help?

Volunteer sign up form: South Shore , Contact Tamara Wallace, twallace@cityofslt.us

Volunteer sign up form: North Shore , Contact Adam Wilson, adam@northtahoecommunityalliance.com

Dates and Locations for Business Walks

Tuesday, October 15 – Tahoe City, Tahoma, Homewood

Wednesday, October 16 – Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Incline Village/Crystal Bay as well as

South Lake Tahoe

Wednesday 16 – Thursday, October 17 – South Shore.

These business walks are being organized by: The Tahoe Prosperity Center, Tahoe Chamber with sponsorship from the Lake Tahoe Community College, South Tahoe Chamber, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County Economic Development, North Tahoe Community Alliance, North Tahoe Business Association, Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, Placer County Economic Development, Incline Village Crystal Bay Business Association, Travel North Tahoe Nevada, Washoe County and Douglas County Economic Vitality and the Destination Stewardship Council.

The link to the survey can be found here .