West Shore Cafe to ring in 2022 with murder mystery New Year’s Eve party

New Year’s Eve revelers are invited to ring in 2022 with a Murder Mystery dinner party at West Shore Cafe this year. Presented by the Murder Mystery Company of Los Angeles, the evening will include a fun evening of costumes, intrigue, fun, a three course pre-fixe dinner prepared by the West Shore Cafe culinary team, and a cash bar.

“Midnight at the Masquerade,” will encourage guests to trade clues, gather information, and solve the “crime” before the masked menace gets away! Evening wear, ball gowns, Venetian masks, suits and tuxes are what to wear to this festive event.

The pre-fixe menu will start with an anjou pear salad with radicchio, endive, candied walnuts, Point Reyes blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Dinner will feature braised short rib with roasted garlic mash, roasted root vegetables and natural jus, followed by chef’s choice dessert. Vegetarian options are available upon request, and those with special dietary requirements are encouraged to include them in the reservation notes when booking the 8 p.m. reservation through OpenTable. Murder Mystery dinner guests will also enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne to toast the New Year at midnight.

Tickets are available for $159 plus tax and gratuity per person for guests ages 21+ by advance reservation only. Learn more and book reservations at westshorecafe.com.

About West Shore Café

West Shore Café includes an elegant, yet casual lakefront restaurant featuring indoor and outdoor pier seating with spectacular panoramic views of Lake Tahoe. The seasonal, California-inspired menu features fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, Wine Spectator award-winning wine list, and craft cocktails. Above the restaurant is a boutique inn featuring lakefront lodging in five distinct lodge-inspired suites and guest rooms that offer stunning lake and mountain views. Lakeside amenities include 30 private buoys, a private pier, outdoor bar and boat valet service. The spectacular scenery and striking architecture also provide the perfect setting for weddings, rehearsal dinners and special occasions, making it a phenomenal year-round location to celebrate in Tahoe. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.WestShoreCafe.com .





Source: West Shore Café