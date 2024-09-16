2024-25 Stifel U.S. Freeski Team announced, Cody LaPlante to return

PARK CITY, Utah – U.S. Ski & Snowboard officially announced the 36 athletes who have accepted their nominations and will join the Stifel U.S. Freeski Team for the 2024-25 season. These nominations are based on predetermined selection criteria .

Two-time Olympic medalist and 2023-24 overall Crystal Globe winner Alex Ferreira leads the charge on the halfpipe front after his perfect 2023-24 season. Ferreira will not go unchallenged, as two-time Olympic champion David Wise, Olympian and 2022-23 Crystal Globe winner Birk Irving, Olympian Aaron Blunck, and X Games medalist Hunter Hess will all be returning to the halfpipe pro team. Three-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper is making his debut on the halfpipe team after a hugely successful career in slopestyle skiing and is sure to leave his mark. Dylan Ladd, Cassidy Jarrell and Tristan Feinberg are also returning team members rounding out this wildly successful men’s squad. Olympian and world champion Hanna Faulhaber and X Games medalist Svea Irving return to the women’s halfpipe team after successful 2023-24 seasons. Riley Jacobs, who earned a spot through consistent top-six finishes at World Cups last season, is new to the pro team.

The halfpipe rookie team comprises many rookie veterans, led by Matt Labaugh, who begins the 2024-25 season ranked 12th in the world. Kate Gray returns to the rookie team as she balances competing in all three disciplines. New to the rookie squad are Cael McCarthy and Piper Arnold. McCarthy is the reigning NorAm halfpipe champion, a 2023 Junior World Championship competitor. Arnold is a consistent competitor in the women’s field and brought home fourth at the 2023 Youth Olympic Games.

On the slopestyle and big air side, Olympic champion and 2023-24 big air Crystal Globe winner Alex Hall and Olympian and 2023-24 slopestyle Crystal Globe winner Mac Forehand are ready to defend their titles. They are joined by Olympic medalist Colby Stevenson, X Games gold medalist Troy Podmilsak and Konnor Ralph, Hunter Henderson and Cody LaPlante to complete the men’s team. For the women, X Games medalist Rell Harwood returns to the squad alongside Grace Henderson and Marin Hamill. New to the women’s pro team this year is Jay Riccomini (he/him), who earned his spot after multiple World Cup podiums in the 2023-24 season.

The slopestyle and big air rookie team welcomes two new members: Ella Andrews and Hugh MacMenamin. Andrews joins the team after a hugely successful 2023-24 season, including a second place finish in slopestyle at the Toyota U.S Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain and a silver medal in slopestyle at the 2024 FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Livigno, Italy. MacMenamin also had an impressive 2023-24 season with a great showing in the 2023 FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Cardrona, New Zealand and a second place slopestyle finish at the Copper Mountain NorAm.

“I am very proud of the group of individuals named to the Stifel U.S. Freeski Team for the 2024-25 season,” said Skogen Sprang, Freeski Sport Director. “They have all worked very hard to get to this point and continue to push and support each other, fostering a unique culture that promotes positivity and success. We are excited to continue to push them to be the best humans they can be and achieve the highest standards on the freeskiing world stage.”

The 2024-25 World Cup calendar is exciting, with the halfpipe team cutting their summer break short and kicking off the season in Cardrona, New Zealand. The schedule packs five halfpipe, five slopestyle, six big air World Cups, and the X Games. The 2024-25 season will conclude in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for the FIS Freestyle World Championships 2025.

Freeski athletes will compete on home soil twice this season. The halfpipe team will be at Copper Mountain, CO, for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix from Dec. 19-21, 2024. The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix and Visa Big Air presented by Toyota are back in Aspen, CO, this season, where fans can catch halfpipe, slopestyle and big air events from Jan. 29 – Feb. 6, 2025.

2024-25 Stifel U.S. Freeski Team

(Hometown; Club; College; USASA Series; Birthdate)

HALFPIPE

Pro Team

Men

Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/12/1996)

Tristan Feinberg (Aspen, CO; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/23/2003)

Alex Ferreira (Aspen, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen/Snowmass Series; 8/14/1994)

Nick Goepper (Lawrenceburg, IN; Cork Tech Freeski; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/14/1994)

Hunter Hess (Bend, OR; Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation; Salt Lake Community College; Central Oregon Series; 10/1/1998)

Birk Irving (Winter Park, CO; Winter Park Freeski Team; Rocky Mountain Series; 7/26/1999)

Cassidy Jarrell (Aspen, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 8/31/1999)

Dylan Ladd (Lakewood, CO; Winter Park Freeski Team; University of Colorado Boulder; Rocky Mountain Series; 8/29/2001)

David Wise (Reno, NV; 6/30/1990)

Women

Hanna Faulhaber (Carbondale, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Colorado Mountain College; Rocky Mountain Series; 9/4/2004)

Svea Irving (Winter Park, CO; Winter Park Freeski Team; University of Colorado Boulder; Rocky Mountain Series; 2/27/2002)

Riley Jacobs * (Oak Creek, CO; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Colorado Mountain College; Rocky Mountain Series; 8/14/2003)

Rookie Team

Men

Ben Fethke (Boise, ID; Park City Ski & Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 4/14/2006)

Nick Geiser (Carbondale, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Colorado Mountain College; Aspen/Snowmass Series; 10/4/2004)

Matthew Labaugh (Avon, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Colorado Mountain College; Rocky Mountain Series; 1/5/2004)

Connor Ladd (Lakewood, CO; Winter Park Freeski Team; University of Colorado Boulder; Rocky Mountain Series; 9/26/2003)

Cael McCarthy ** (Park City, UT; Cork Tech Freeski; Big Mountain West Series; 5/18/2005)

Kai Morris (Aspen, CO; Pro Team Foundation; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/22/2004)

Women

Piper Arnold ** (South Lake Tahoe, CA; Sierra at Tahoe; South Tahoe Series; 6/1/2007)

Kate Gray (Crowley Lake, CA; Mammoth Mountain Freeski Team; Unbound Series; 6/29/2006)

SLOPESTYLE & BIG AIR

Pro Team

Men

Mac Forehand (Winhall, VT; Stratton Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 8/4/2001)

Alex Hall (Salt Lake City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; University of Utah; Big Mountain West Series; 9/21/1998)

Hunter Henderson (Madbury, NH; Waterville Valley BBTS; University of Utah; New Hampshire Series; 12/28/2002)

Cody LaPlante (Truckee, CA; Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team; North Tahoe Series; 2/15/2002)

Troy Podmilsak (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 8/23/2004)

Konnor Ralph (Helena, MT; Wy’East Mountain Academy; Salt Lake Community College; Mt. Hood Series; 1/27/2003)

Colby Stevenson (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; University of Utah; Big Mountain West Series; 10/3/1997)

Women

Marin Hamill (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; University of Utah; Big Mountain West Series; 4/5/2001)

Rell Harwood (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; University of Utah; Big Mountain West Series; 6/1/2001)

Grace Henderson (Madbury, NH; Waterville Valley BBTS; University of Utah; New Hampshire Series; 4/28/2001)

Jay Riccomini * (he/him) (Port Matilda, PA; Team Summit Colorado; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/12/2004)

Rookie Team

Men

Henry Townshend (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 2/16/2006)

Walker Woodring (Sun Valley, ID; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/13/2010)

James Kanzler (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; University of Utah; Big Mountain West Series; 10/15/2003)

Hugh MacMenamin ** (Hudson, WI; Wy’East Mountain Academy; Mt. Hood Series; 1/23/2006)

Women

Ella Andrews ** (Northampton, MA; Killington Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 2/23/2007)

Kate Gray (Crowley Lake, CA; Mammoth Mountain Freeski Team; 06/29/2006)

* promoted to Pro Team

** newly named to the Stifel U.S. Freeski Team

Freeski Coaches and Staff: