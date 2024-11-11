Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Nevada County Supervisors and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Update on Preliminary 2024 Election Results.

5.2 Small Business, Big Applause.

5.3 Recognition of Gratitude Month.

5.4 Employee Incentive Awards.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Legislative Update. Recommended Action: That Council receive an annual legislative update.

7.2 Ordinance for Lot Line Adjustment and Zoning Code Amendment for 11434, 11392, 11384 & 11330 Rocky Lane (APNs: 018-590-006, 007, 008 & 010-000). Recommended Action: That Council introduce Ordinance 2024-09, approving amendments to the zoning map and lot line adjustment for 11434, 11392, 11384 & 11330 Rocky Lane (APNs: 018-590-006, 007, 008 & 010-000).

7.3 Dark Skies Awareness Campaign and Lighting Rebate/Grant Program. Recommended Action: That Council authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract extension with Sierra Business Council (SBC) to extend and administer the Dark Sky Lighting Rebate Program through June 30, 2025, with authorization to adjust contract allocation amounts to support purchase of the application portal software subscription with Resolv Rebates and continued management of the program with SBC staff.

7.4 Assembly Bill 413 (AB 413) Parking Near Crosswalks Reduction Ordinance. Recommended Action: That Council introduce Ordinance 2024-06 reducing the minimum distance between parking spaces and crosswalks from fifteen (15) feet to five (5) feet where curb extensions are present, as required by AB 413.

7.5 2024 Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fee and Workforce Housing Ordinance Review. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Conduct a Public Hearing on the affordable housing in-lieu fee program update and adopt Resolution No. 2024-65 to approve an updated affordable housing in-lieu fee based on the affordable housing in-lieu fee short-term calculation adopted in 2017; and (2) Accept an update on the Workforce Housing Ordinance.

7.6 Hosted Rental Ordinance Introduction, and Transient Occupancy Tax and Short-Term Rental Ordinance Clean-up Amendments. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Introduce Ordinance 2024-08 amending Chapters 3.24 and 5.02 of the Truckee Municipal Code pertaining to Transient Occupancy Tax and Transient Rentals of Residential Units; (2) Find the adoption of the ordinance exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines sections 15060(c)(2-3), 15061(b)(3), 15301, and 15378; and (3) Conduct a Public Hearing and adopt Resolution 2024-67 approving additions to the Town-Wide Fee Schedule for a hosted rental application fee and hosted rental administrative fines as associated with the short-term rental program as adopted in Chapter 5.02 of the Truckee Municipal Code.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

34. Presentation to inform the Board of Supervisors on results of the 2024 Impact Assessment Study for Pioneer Community Energy.

35. Veterans Services Office informational presentation to the Board.

39. Resolution accepting the USDA, United States Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, Fire and Aviation Management Grant for the Critical Evacuation Route and Hazardous Vegetation Removal Program (24-DG-11052012-174), in the amount of $750,000 with $750,000 of in-kind match. during the period August 29, 2024, through July 31, 2026, ratifying the execution of the grant agreement dated August 29, 2024, and authorizing the Director of Emergency Services to execute all additional documents required to fulfill the requirements of the grant on behalf of the County of Nevada.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Water Loss Investigation and Recovery Presentation and Discussion

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Appoint Incumbent Recreation and Parks Commissioners to New Three-Year Terms and Review, Discuss, and Possibly Authorize the President to Sign a Letter of Recognition for Linda Slack-Cruz for her Service and Dedication as a Recreation and Parks Commissioner

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

Public Hearings

Conduct a Public Hearing at the hour of 8:30 a.m. to receive and consider all comments and protests regarding the Proposed 2024 Sewer Rate Study and 2024 Water Rate Study as shown in the September 2024 Notice of Proposed Rate Increases effective January 1, 2025, and Consider Adoption of the 2024 Sewer Rate Study and 2024 Water Rate Study • Presentation on 2024 Water Rate Study and 2024 Sewer Rate Study • Public Comment • Call for Protests / Withdrawals of Protest • Close Public Hearing Adopt Resolution No. 24-33 Adopting the HDR 2024 Comprehensive Sewer Rate Study Adopt Resolution No. 24-34 Adopting the HDR 2024 Comprehensive Water Rate Study Adopt Ordinance No. 312 Establishing Sewer Service Rates , Fees and Charges – Amending and Modifying Ordinance No. 255 Sewer Ordinance Rules, Regulations, Rates and Charges Governing the Use, Operation and Management of the District Sewer Systems Facilities Adopt Ordinance No. 313 Establishing Water Service Rates , Fees and Charges Amending and Modifying Ordinance No. 263 Water Ordinance Rules, Regulations, Rates and Charges Governing the Use, Operation and Management of the District Water Systems Facilities

