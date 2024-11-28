EAT This Week: Mountain Slice’s Burrata Cheese Pizza

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next

Pizza is the ultimate get together food. Birthdays, team parties, you name the get together and there’s probably been a pizza there at some point. It’s also the most consumed food the day before Thanksgiving because who on earth wants to cook the day before the Super Bowl of cooking – I know I don’t. I also would be open to just shunning all my cooking duties on this day and just go with pizza. If I did, this week’s feature might be the one I’d go with.

Mountain Slice’s Burrata Cheese Pizza. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

As one of their most popular offerings (available as a whole pizza or just a slice), it all starts in the morning with their dough made from scratch with simple (yet quality) ingredients that also gets a sprinkling of their “angel dust” (a mix of spices and cheese). Topped with their red sauce and fresh in-house burrata cheese, it’s rounded out with the addition of black pepper, fresh garlic and basil, and topped with a drizzling of house-made hot honey.

The burrata is so creamy, it makes every bite luscious and compliments the sauce perfectly. You might double-take the black pepper addition, but I’m here to tell you it works. And while pretty much anything that includes garlic and basil you can just back it up and load in my truck, the item that really sends this dish to the moon is the hot honey. Slightly sweet and just a touch of heat, it rounds out everything seamlessly.

The crust, lightly crispy and impeccably chewy, holds everything together until the bitter end and is a bold exclamation mark of a last bite with the addition of the angel dust, giving you all the feels of a standalone breadstick.

If you’ve never been to Mountain Slice, they basically eat and breathe pizza, so you’re always in good hands – especially so with this item.

Mountain Slice Pizzeria and Creamery is located at 690 N Lake Tahoe Blvd. in Tahoe City. For menu and additional information visit them online at mountainslicetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-583-0000.