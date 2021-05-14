Applications now open for Tahoe Expedition Academy scholarships

The Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is offering ten need- and merit-based scholarships for the 2021/22 school year and has extended the application deadline to June 1. The scholarships are available for students in Pre-K through grade 12.

Since the school’s inception 10 years ago, TEA has been committed to providing financial assistance to students and families. Funding for the scholarship program is provided through proceeds from the school’s immensely popular summer camps and other fundraising efforts. To learn more about TEA and apply for a scholarship, visit http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/scholarship .

About Tahoe Expedition Academy

TEA is a fully accredited, independent school serving grades Pre-K to 12 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The school’s vision is to reimagine education, giving students a more personalized, hands-on, project-based approach to learning. TEA uses the best research-supported methods and technologies to move students beyond traditional classroom and “book” learning to outside fieldwork and adventure that builds character and interpersonal skills essential to everyday life. By focusing on life skills and character as much as academic knowledge, TEA ensures students gain the attributes, know-how and practice needed for college, career and life readiness. For more information, visit tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.