Applications now open for Tahoe Expedition Academy scholarships
The Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is offering ten need- and merit-based scholarships for the 2021/22 school year and has extended the application deadline to June 1. The scholarships are available for students in Pre-K through grade 12.
Since the school’s inception 10 years ago, TEA has been committed to providing financial assistance to students and families. Funding for the scholarship program is provided through proceeds from the school’s immensely popular summer camps and other fundraising efforts. To learn more about TEA and apply for a scholarship, visit http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/scholarship.
About Tahoe Expedition Academy
TEA is a fully accredited, independent school serving grades Pre-K to 12 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The school’s vision is to reimagine education, giving students a more personalized, hands-on, project-based approach to learning. TEA uses the best research-supported methods and technologies to move students beyond traditional classroom and “book” learning to outside fieldwork and adventure that builds character and interpersonal skills essential to everyday life. By focusing on life skills and character as much as academic knowledge, TEA ensures students gain the attributes, know-how and practice needed for college, career and life readiness. For more information, visit tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Applications now open for Tahoe Expedition Academy scholarships
The Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is offering ten need- and merit-based scholarships for the 2021/22 school year and has extended the application deadline to June 1. The scholarships are available for students in Pre-K through…