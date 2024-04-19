Northstar Wood Energy Facility receives $250K boost for forest health and wildfire mitigation

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In a significant step toward enhancing forest health and addressing wildfire risks, the Northstar Community Services District Wood Energy Facility has received a $250,000 boost from the Tahoe Fund and Vail Resorts EpicPromise program.

The grant became possible, in part, thanks to Vail Resorts’ guest donation program that supports the Tahoe Fund. In fact , $20,000 from guest donations is being allocated towards the construction of the facility.

“The support from our guests has been instrumental in making a meaningful impact on forest health and wildfire protection,” Amy Ohran, Vice President and General Manager of Northstar California Resort, said.

The project’s success hinges on a collaborative funding model, with a blend of public, private, and philanthropic support. Public entities like the Placer County Water Agency, USDA Forest Service, and CAL FIRE have already pledged funding and pro bono services.

The NCSD Wood Energy Facility, covering 6,000 square feet, aims to innovate waste management by processing surplus woody material from densely populated forests within the local area, including underbrush, shrubs, and deceased trees. Traditionally, this material is either incinerated on-site or transported over long distances for processing, leading to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact.

“The technology has advanced so much that there won’t be pollutants in the air from the facility. There really isn’t a health concern, and it would be minimal compared to what you would be ingesting during a wildfire,” Amy Berry, CEO of Tahoe Fund, said.

At the heart of the initiative is the utilization of woody biomass, a byproduct of responsible forest thinning practices. The facility’s design encompasses a two-boiler system that harnesses wood chips to heat water, providing thermal energy to numerous buildings and pools in Northstar Village. This innovative approach not only offsets natural gas demand but also contributes to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, estimated at up to 75,000 metric tons over the project’s lifecycle.

The facility is positioned to assist in forest health and address wildfire risk by processing surplus woody material locally, aiming to decrease emissions associated with long-distance transportation and reduce natural gas heating costs for buildings in Northstar. NCSD’s goal is to lower emissions and expenses linked to natural gas usage while meeting a significant portion of the thermal requirements for 14 buildings in the Northstar community. This strategic approach not only addresses forest health concerns but also results in considerable financial savings, estimated at approximately $700,000 annually in natural gas expenses.

NCSD has received both positive feedback from community members and reservations from environmental activists. Accepting and supporting this facility may require a shift in perspectives and considerations from various viewpoints. For additional context, you can explore a recent article written by Amy Berry, the CEO of Tahoe Fund, which was published in the Tribune: https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/losing-the-trees-for-the-forest-opinion/

“We’ve been told, if you love the forest, hug a tree, but now are being told, if you love the forest, cut some trees down. It’s a big paradigm shift, we totally get that,” Berry said.

Experts agree that to safeguard our forests effectively, it’s imperative to address the issue of excessive tree density. Scientific evidence supports the notion that many forests are currently overgrown, a legacy of historical land use practices. The indiscriminate cutting of trees in the past, particularly to supply materials for activities like the Virginia Mines in the 1860s, has contributed to the unhealthy proliferation of white fir trees, disrupting the natural balance of forest ecosystems. During prolonged droughts, trees in dense forests contend for scarce resources and become vulnerable to bark beetles.

The U.S. Forest Service and Klamath Tribes forestry crews had been conducting treatment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest when the Bootleg Fire broke out. This fire burned over 400,000 acres in an area already experiencing exceptional drought. More than 66% of the fire’s footprint burned at high severity, meaning few if any live trees remain. But in the areas where both thinning and prescribed burn were conducted, the forest was considerably more resilient to the effects of the wildfire. Provided / Amy Berry

During the Caldor fire, strategic fuel treatments played a crucial role in controlling the blaze, demonstrating their effectiveness in managing wildfires. These treatments led to reduced fire intensity, making it easier to handle the situation and mitigate potential damages.

One key takeaway from these fire incidents is that maintaining a lower tree density allows fires to remain closer to the ground, reducing their overall intensity and severity.

Recognizing these challenges, forest management efforts must focus on strategic thinning and vegetation management to restore forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. This holistic approach involves a combination of controlled burns, fuel treatments, and targeted tree removal to create more resilient forests that can withstand fire events more effectively.

“When the Donner Party came through, they were driving wagons through the forest. And now you couldn’t do that. Now you can barely ride a bike through the forest,” Berry said.

As construction advances on the facility, set to begin in spring 2025 and become operational by summer 2025, stakeholders maintain an optimistic outlook regarding the anticipated positive impacts it will bring to the region’s forests and communities.

This content was developed in partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.