Electric bike share program approved by Truckee Town Council

"Truckee is an ideal community for electric assist bike sharing,“ said Morgan Ramaker, Executive Director of BCycle. ”We've seen the positive impact of e-bikes in communities across the country and look forward to bringing the same benefits to Truckee's residents and visitors.“

Courtesy photo

An electric bike share program is coming to Truckee this summer.

At its Tuesday meeting, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with BCycle Inc. to install electric bike-share docking stations on town-controlled property.

“We are thrilled that the Truckee town council has approved moving forward with BCycle to provide an e-bike share program,” said Morgan Ramaker, Executive Director of BCycle. “Truckee is an ideal community for electric assist bike sharing. We’ve seen the positive impact of e-bikes in communities across the country and look forward to bringing the same benefits to Truckee’s residents and visitors.”

Plans are to begin placing 18 stations on town property in early summer, and then add another 17 stations at public agencies. Additional stations will also be placed on private property in summer 2023.

The majority of the stations are placed downtown, with hopes of alleviating parking issues in the area.

“We should be able to cut back on the need for parking through a successful program,” said Council member Jan Zabriskie, who also served on the board that selected BCycle as the vendor.

BCycle operates nationally, including at other mountain towns like Boulder, Colorado; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Proposed costs of renting an electric bike are $30 per month for unlimited 30-minute trips, to walk-up passes for $7 for 30 minutes.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com