Elizabeth A. Tucker’s debut novel explores trauma, family, and healing

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Elizabeth A. Tucker, a fiction writer, poet, and playwright with roots tracing back six generations in California, has released her debut novel, The Pale Flesh of Wood. The heart-wrenching multigenerational saga examines the rippling effects of trauma following a loved one’s suicide, told through the perspectives of three generations of the Hawkins family.

The story begins in 1953 when Charles Hawkins persuades his daughter, Lyla, to climb an oak tree in their backyard to hang a tire swing. Months later, Charles takes his own life using the same rope. Lyla becomes haunted by guilt, convinced she is to blame, as her family splinters under the weight of grief. From a mother seeking solace in Charles’ belongings to a grandmother locking Lyla outside to face the tree, the novel delves into the emotional aftershocks of loss while drawing parallels to the fractured Northern California land they call home.

“I didn’t know that I’d be writing such a relevant story line,” Tucker said. “It seems even more relevant today than when I first started writing it.”

Tucker began the novel during NaNoWriMo in 2011, inspired by the prompt, “I don’t know why I remember this, but…” The exercise unearthed a vivid childhood memory of her grandmother telling her to sit outside, claiming she was “too dirty” after playing. That moment, and the accompanying feeling of dejection, became the seed for her book. Over the next decade, Tucker meticulously developed the story, culminating in the publication of her debut novel this year. Sometimes, the most unexpected memories spark inspiration.

“I’m super thrilled and really proud of the determination to stick with a storyline that took a long time to cultivate,” Tucker said.

A Southern California native, Tucker pursued a journalism degree before pivoting to law and later returning to school for creative writing. She now in Truckee with her husband and two children. Despite her diverse background, Tucker remains deeply connected to the California coast, where she spent 18 years surfing and windsurfing, passions she still indulges when she can.

Her writing process is one of openness and trust in her characters. “It’s as if my fingers are on a Ouija board,” she said. “Get out of the way and let the characters do the talking. We have these 26 letters in the alphabet and how we can manipulate them to tell a good story blows my mind.”

Tucker’s approach to storytelling reflects her belief in the power of communication and shared narratives. “We all have these stories within us, baked in through our genetics and epigenetics and the narratives we tell ourselves. I hope people find comfort in talking about where they’re sitting,” she said.

To ensure her sensitive portrayal of trauma and its effects, Tucker sought input from editors with personal experiences related to the subject matter. “What I hope is that I’ve done the subject matter justice,” she said.

Tucker’s novel launches on Feb. 13 at Word After Word Books. For Tucker, storytelling is about connection. “The more that we communicate, the more we can understand,” she said.With The Pale Flesh of Wood, Tucker invites readers into an intimate exploration of pain, resilience, and the possibility of healing.

