Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee River Day; Big Truck Day; 34th Annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival

34th Annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival

Get ready for an evening of decadent chocolate creations, wine tasting, heavy appetizers, live music, and an engaging and interactive program. The theme this year is Masquerade – so get ready for the FUN!

The Chocolate and Wine Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. Get tickets at https://one.bidpal.net/tahoechocolateandwinefestival/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary)

Big Truck Day

Bring your children of any age by the new Town Corporation Yard (beside the new Forest Service building on Stockrest Springs Rd.) for a hands-on, up close day with heavy equipment. Explore the Town’s Corp Yard, see Big Trucks on display courtesy of local contractors & agencies, view the CHP helicopter landing and taking off, Meet Smokey Bear, and TDPUD will have a photo booth set up with a fun themed backdrop and costumes.

Big Truck Day will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Town Corp Yard located at 10969 Stevens Lane.

Truckee River Day and Fair

Work alongside your friends & and make new ones – as together we repair and restore our watershed. Truckee River Day projects are designed to boost the benefits of large-scale restoration construction that has been completed in recent years. Activities like spreading native seed, planting willows, mulching, building beaver dams, improving trails and stabilizing streambanks help to recharge groundwater, increase moisture to vegetation that supports critical habitat, and keeps water flowing in our streams later into the dry season.

Truckee River Day will be on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at various locations on the watershed. Restoration projects begin at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and are open for all ages and abilities.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.