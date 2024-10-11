Explore more: Get kids engaged in science through a love of Lake Tahoe 

Before I fell in love with Lake Tahoe, I couldn’t have told you what a stream environment zone was (Meadows! Marshes!) or why the arrival of tiny little clams could have such a big impact on lakes. But over the last decade, I’ve eagerly learned about the important wetlands that filter out sediment from the 63 tributaries flowing into Tahoe, contributing to its famed clarity, and followed updates on projects that aim to reduce the populations of several aquatic invasive species. Sure, it’s interesting, but more importantly, I want to learn about it because I care about that big lake and the environment around it that has provided me with countless hours of swimming, sunset gazing and trail romping.

Harnessing a love for Tahoe is a way to fuel an interest in the environment — and one that organizations around the basin are capitalizing on to get kids engaged in science. From an augmented reality app on climate change to volunteer tree planting days, there are numerous ways to get your little ones thinking more deeply about the beloved place where they wakeboard and mountain bike, whether Tahoe is your home or your favorite place to visit.

DIVE DEEP IN SCIENCE

It’s an all-ages learning experience at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village where you can discover different facets of Tahoe’s natural environment through interactive exhibits. Study the underwater topography of Lake Tahoe’s depths, examine native and non-native fish in the center’s aquariums, explore a virtual research vessel that gathers crucial data on Big Blue’s water quality, conduct experiments to see how fine sediment and algae impacts lake clarity, and buff up on botany at the tree exhibit. Reserve a slot for a paid guided tour for $5-10 a person (http://www.tahoe.ucdavis.edu ) or drop in for a self-guided tour.

Get up close with Tahoe’s native and non-native fish at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. Photo / UC Davis TERC

Outside of the lab, the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center team gets kids involved in environmental science with their Find Tahoe Tessie app, which employs augmented reality technology to help users capture photos of Tahoe Tessie out in Lake Tahoe while learning about the impacts of climate change. In the app, users become scientists and discover tools for experiments, explore Tahoe through excursions, and use scientific knowledge to find Tahoe Tessie.

Get kids involved in environmental science with the Find Tahoe Tessie app, which pairs climate change learning with augmented reality to engage kids of all ages. Photo / UC Davis TERC

KEEP TAHOE CLEAN

The League to Save Lake Tahoe organizes dozens of community litter cleanups at beaches and trails, not to mention the numerous volunteer teams they support in adopting areas to keep trash-free year round. This summer, grab the kids and join hundreds of volunteers for annual post-holiday cleanups at beaches around the lake on July 5th and Sept. 2. Alternatively, organize your own cleanup while out playing on the beach and teach the kids what it means to be a “citizen scientist” through the league’s app (www.citizensciencetahoe.com), which allows you to input the type of trash and where you found it — crucial data that can be used to impact regulations and funding. The app also allows users to input where they spot aquatic invasive species, polluted runoff or poor water quality.

Teach environmental stewardship through a volunteer beach clean-up with the League to Save Lake Tahoe. Photo / League to Save Lake Tahoe

“Today’s young people are Tahoe’s next generation of environmental stewards,” said Marilee Movius, senior community engagement manager for the League to Save Lake Tahoe. “The League’s events are geared for anyone and everyone to leave Tahoe better than they found it, no matter your age, ability level, or where you’re from.”

Find out more about the League’s volunteer opportunities at http://www.keeptahoeblue.org .

PAY IT FORWARD

After a wildfire destroys hundreds of acres of forests, like the Caldor Fire did in 2021, replanting native tree saplings in the burn scar helps to speed up the process of regrowth, which could take more than 500 years to get back to what it once was. Since its inception in 2005, the Sugar Pine Foundation has planted 215,393 trees and restored 3,667 acres. The small-but-mighty organization has the help of more than 1,000 volunteers who pitch in annually to plant 3-inch saplings that will one day grow to nearly 200 feet. Planting days take place in the spring and fall, while volunteer watering days to support their growth are held throughout the summer.

Get insider knowledge on all aspects of Tahoe’s natural environment with a guided tour at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. Photo / UC Davis TERC

“Kids love planting baby trees. Not only do they get to create the future forests, but they also get to play in the dirt, run around, touch and find things and explore the natural environment,” notes Maria Mircheva, executive director of the Sugar Pine Foundation. “Watering trees in the summer is similar to an Easter egg hunt. Adults and kids practice finding and identifying tree seedlings, then water them to help the baby trees grow.”

Find out about the next Sugar Pine Foundation volunteer day at http://www.sugarpinefoundation.com .

NATURE BOOKS

Pair Tahoe’s beautiful scenery with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science’s activity books to get kids engaged with the natural environment around them. With two age levels — kindergarten to second grade and third through fifth grade — the books feature Tahoe flora and fauna-themed drawing and coloring opportunities, puzzles, and more.

“Our goal at TINS is to connect children and their families to nature to encourage greater appreciation, understanding, and stewardship of Tahoe’s natural resources for generations to come,” explains Katie Stegemerten, education manager at TINS. “These activity books were crafted with this precise goal in mind. Tailored to specific age groups, each book features a diverse range of enjoyable natural science challenges designed to facilitate discovery and learning about the abundant wildlife and flora surrounding Tahoe.”

The nature activity books can be downloaded at http://www.tinsweb.org or have a hardcopy mailed to your house for just $5.

This summer, TINS has also partnered with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association to offer youth backpacking trips for groups, ages 12-14 and 14-16. With no prior experience required, participants will learn wilderness survival skills, Leave No Trace ethics, map and compass navigation and local ecology and geology. Alternatively, day camps, including a Bug Camp for the creepy-crawly enthusiasts, are available in South Lake Tahoe and the Truckee-North Shore area for younger kids.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.