Homewood murder suspects plead not guilty

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The two suspects in the 2021 murder of Homewood resident Robert Gary Spohr, 70, pled not guilty during their respective hearings.

Samantha Scott, 33 entered her plea during a Monday, Nov. 6 hearing while Former Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Serafini, 49 entered his plea on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The two were arrested on Friday, Oct. 20 for the suspected murder of Spohr and attempted murder of Wendy Wood, 68.

Both were found ineligible for bail. Their next hearing is set for Monday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Santucci Justice Center at 10810 Justice Center Drive Number 170 Roseville, Calif.