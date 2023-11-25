‘It felt like the whole town of Truckee showed up;’ Truckee High Wolverines win State Championship:

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Securing a State Championship is a tremendous accomplishment. And the notion of winning “Back to Back” State Championships is an even rarer feat, a pinnacle that few teams reach. The town of Truckee is privileged, some might argue even accustomed, to the pursuit of a State Championship on an annual basis.

The Truckee Wolverines achieved something extraordinary on a Saturday, a feat that caught many fans off guard. However, to the players and perhaps some of the coaches, it wasn’t entirely unexpected. “Last year we were an underdog team, and this year we had a target on our back. The preparation that went into this season started back in January,” Head Coach Josh Ivens continues, “So right now it’s time to sit back and take it all in.”

The 2022 Wolverines rebounded remarkably from a disheartening loss to the Elko Indians in week three, turning the tide with nine consecutive victories, including a crucial playoff win against Elko, culminating in the State Championship.

The championship showdown unfolded at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Truckee faced SLAM (Sports Leadership & Management) and claimed the 2022 Championship with a decisive 40-13 victory. Fast forward to the present, and a repeat of the 2022 Championship took place at Mackay Stadium on the University of Nevada campus, pitting the SLAM-Nevada Bulls against the undefeated Truckee Wolverines.

The SLAM-Nevada Bulls, having had an impressive season with a 10-1 record, faced off against the equally formidable Truckee, the #1 seed in the North with a 12-0 record. Truckee’s journey was marked by challenging victories, including a narrow win over 5A Damonte Ranch in week 3 and a tense 14-7 triumph over the Moapa Valley Pirates in the State Semi-Final.

In the Championship game, the SLAM Bulls initially took the lead with a touchdown, but Truckee responded emphatically with 21 unanswered points before halftime, ultimately securing a commanding 35-14 victory. Junior Joe Birnbaum’s three touchdowns added to his impressive season tally of 32, the second-highest in Wolverine history. Seniors Luke Trotter and Max Ellermeyer also contributed crucial touchdowns, with Ellermeyer earning the title of Northern 3A Defensive Player of the Year and Birnbaum receiving the MVP of the North.

Junior Joe Birnbaum had a total of 32 touchdowns this season. Provided / Hans Bauman

This triumph marked a perfect season for the Wolverines, concluding with a 13-0 record and extending their winning streak to 22 games. The State Championship trophy, the 14th in the Wolverines’ history, and the second under Coach Ivens, added to the legacy. Notably, the Truckee Wolverines clinched the Academic Championship as well, earning a team-wide cumulative GPA of 3.56, the highest across all class levels in the state.

This dual success, both on the field and in the classroom, is a testament to the exceptional work ethic and dedication of the team.

“If the kids care about their grades, then, of course they are going to care about football,” Coach Ivens said.

Ivens has an impressive coaching tenure spanning 20 years at Truckee, 11 of which he served as the head coach. With a remarkable 28 seasons of coaching football, his dedication extends beyond the gridiron. In the year that COVID disrupted regular activities, he took on the role of coaching track, contributing his expertise to the track team. Interestingly, his involvement in track resulted in increased participation from football players, leading to improved speed and performance for the athletes involved.

Inquiring about the catalyst behind the noticeable change in performance, the question “What can we attribute to the change?” was posed by Ivens, and unequivocally, the team responded that their newfound closeness was the key factor, a stark contrast to previous years. The bond that brought them together was forged through shared experiences at the football camp in Oregon the past few summers and track, even though the latter was not a personal favorite for some.

Despite any initial reservations, the shared commitment to track compelled them to spend more time together, fostering a deeper connection. A joint love for skiing and a constant presence in outdoor activities further solidify the unity that has transformed the dynamics of the team.

“I can’t wait to see down the road if they are at each other’s weddings. That’s where the true wins will take place,” Ivens said.