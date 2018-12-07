Morrison, Hetherington win Airport Board seats

Incumbent Jim Morrison will return to the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board, after finishing as the top vote-getter in a field of five candidates for two seats.

He will be joined by Mary Hetherington, a former board member who earned the second open seat by defeating incumbent John Jones by 262 vote total.

Morrison totaled 7,163 votes, while Hetherington had 5,766.

Jones finished with 5,504 votes, while Peter Van Peborgh had 953 votes and Joe Lorenz had 895.

OTHER AREA RACES

TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT (*2 seats)

Tony Laliotis — 3,904*

Christa Finn — 3,741*

Paul Warmerdam — 2,468

Kaveh Mansoor — 1,497

TRUCKEE SANITARY DISTRICT (*3 seats)

Nelson Van Gundy — 3,878*

Ron Sweet — 3,560*

Kurt Smart — 1,946

Jerry Gilmore — 3,704*

TRUCKEE RECREATION & PARK DISTRICT (*2 seats)

Jason Hansford — 2,973*

Dan Kates — 1,764*

John Mon Pere — 1,732

NORTH TAHOE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT (*2 seats)

S. Lane Lewis — 823

Sue Daniels — 964*

Pipin Mader — 864

Alex Mourelatos — 1,035*

NORTH TAHOE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT (*2 seats)

Nathan Chorey — 233*

Heidi Doyle — 311*

Danielle Hughes — 99

Steven Hook — 151

TAHOE CITY PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT (*2 seats)

John Pang — 1,102*

Daniel Wilkins — 851

Gail Scoville — 920*

PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (*1 seat)

Anthony Palmer — 20,791

Ken Tokutomi — 24,929*

MEASURE AA

Yes — 10,854 (78.2%)*

No — 3,023 (21.8%)