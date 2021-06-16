One dead, one injured, after plane crashes just minutes after takeoff in Martis Valley

One man died and another was injured after a private aircraft that took off from the Truckee Tahoe Airport crashed Tuesday morning in Martis Valley, authorities said.

The identities of the men haven’t been released. The man who died was apparently the airplane’s pilot, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft crashed around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, close to the 13000 block of Snowshoe Thompson Circle in Martis Valley. The pilot died at the scene, while the other man was transported via helicopter to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, and was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, a press release from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District states.

One person died and another was injured in a Tuesday plane crash.

The plane, identified as a single-engine Cirrus SR20, crashed five to 10 minutes after takeoff, according to Placer Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The aircraft apparently nosedived into the ground, according to a description of the incident, and the plane’s ballistic parachute was deployed prior to the crash.

The scene of the crash has not yet been cleared. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will arrive tomorrow to further assess the incident and determine the cause of the crash, Resendes said.

Information from the FAA’s Aircraft Registry states that the crashed plan was certified for flight by safety inspectors in 2014. The plane is owned by Mountain Lion Aviation, an aircraft rental service that was formerly known as Sierra Skyport .

“We were deeply saddened to lose a member of our Mountain Lion family today, and our thoughts are with both of the families affected by this tragic accident,” Mountain Lion Aviation said in a company statement regarding Tuesday’s crash. “We are working closely with local and federal authorities to support their investigation and refer all further inquiries to the FAA and NTSB.”

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com