Placer Supervisors approve $175,000 in defensible space grant funding for qualifying eastern Placer County residents

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the acceptance of $175,000 in grant funding for the development of a Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Program, aimed at assisting low-income senior and disabled residents in eastern Placer County.

The program will provide qualifying residents with assistance to improve defensible space around their homes and properties to reduce the risk of loss of life and property in the event of a wildfire.

The funding is made possible by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s Forest Futures program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting people to valuable resources. Eligible participants must reside within the boundaries served by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, in the eastern portion of Placer County. This program will be similar to the county’s Defensible Space Fuels Reduction pilot countywide program, which has served 60 residents across unincorporated Placer County since 2022. The $300,000 allocated to the program through the current fiscal year has been spent.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors indicated that the countywide program will continue to be supported alongside any available grant funding. The countywide program is expected to resume at a later date.

“This funding is a lifesaver for some of our most vulnerable residents who would otherwise be at greater risk from wildfire,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “We are deeply grateful to the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation for their generous support and dedication to improving lives and protecting our environment. Their partnership makes this vital program possible.”

“By empowering our most vulnerable residents to protect themselves against wildfires, we are building a safer, more resilient community for everyone in Placer County,” said Gustafson.

To learn more, visit the Placer County Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Program webpage, here .