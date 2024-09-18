Sierra College Fall 2024 Semester begins with largest enrollment in five years

ROCKLIN, Calif. – Sierra College announced the start of the Fall 2024 semester, which began on August 19, with an impressive enrollment of over 19,000 students – an 11% increase from Fall 2023 and the highest enrollment since 2018.

“It’s an exciting start to the fall semester,” said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. “We are pleased to have our fall enrollment reach levels we haven’t seen in five years, and we are prepared to support our students on their path to success.”

To kick off the new academic year, Sierra College held Welcome Day events across the Rocklin, Nevada County, and Tahoe-Truckee campuses. These events provided students with an opportunity to connect with peers, explore Sierra College’s programs, and learn about available services.

At Sierra College, students have access to comprehensive services designed to support both their academic goals and personal well-being, whether they are enrolled in a six-week certificate program or pursuing a two-year degree. Students are connected with a team of staff members, including a counselor, support specialist, and financial aid professional, which provides continuous support throughout their academic journey. Students can also utilize the resources available through the Basic Needs Center which can assist with housing, food, employment, health and wellness, transportation, and financial assistance, allowing them to focus on their education. This wrap-around support system is designed to help students navigate their educational path to completion with confidence. For more information about student services, please visit: http://www.SierraCollege.edu/Student-services .

In collaboration with local and regional transportation partners, Sierra College has made getting to all four campuses easy and accessible. Students can take advantage of free bus transportation by simply showing a current Sierra College ID when they board any Roseville Transit, Placer County Transit, Auburn Transit, Nevada County Connects and/or Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit bus. Sierra College is proud to offer an additional way for students to safely travel to and from campus in the evenings via a subsidized, on-demand student transportation partnership with Uber. More information is available at http://www.SierraCollege.edu/RideFree .

With these comprehensive resources in place, Sierra College looks forward to fostering an environment where all students can thrive both academically and personally in the coming semester.