Storm Tomorrow: ‘If you need to travel over the Sierra east or west, today is your day’

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A small storm system is forecast to roll through the basin tomorrow afternoon. Forecasts suggest travelers should be prepared for hazardous road conditions and choppy waves on the lake, as wind and snow will likely complicate travel.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will be “fast-moving” and “bring another round of gusty winds, valley rains and mountain snow.” The storm will come to “the Sierra mid-morning through afternoon Friday with gusty ridges winds 80-90 mph and quick bursts of heavy snowfall over mountain passes.”

“Travelers should anticipate chain controls, delays, and hazardous driving conditions over mountain passes,” say federal forecasters.

Highway 80 is not impacted currently. Highway 89 is closed “from the junction of US 395 in Mono County to the Monitor Pass junction in Alpine County” due to snow and in the Lassen area to the North. It’s recommended to keep checking road conditions as the weather shifts.

Ski resorts are hoping to gain at least a few inches of snow, with most of the precipitation expected at North Lake resorts, according to OpenSnow reports.

The Sierra Avalanche Center is forecasting Moderate avalanche danger today and tomorrow, with Low risk below treeline tomorrow.

After this storm disperses, the basin will see a “dry northwest flow loft that pulls chillier temperatures into the Sierra and western NV…. Look for drier conditions and a return of valley inversions under clear skies and lighter winds” next week.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.