Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Truckee

Brian Naftulin



TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Thursday announced that Dr. Brian Neil Naftulin has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Urology.

Naftulin provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide variety of urologic conditions, including bladder, prostate and kidney problems, and urinary tract infections.

Naftulin attended medical school at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. He completed his urology residency with the University of California Davis, Medical Center, and is Certified by the American Board of Urology.

The office of Dr. Naftulin is located on the second floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Ave, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.