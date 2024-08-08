Tahoe Transportation District hosts public workshop on Short-Range Transit Plan

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) held its first public workshop for the Short-Range Transit Plan (SRTP) on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The session provided insights into the district’s plans for 2024-2029 and sought community feedback on future transit services.

The workshop featured presentations by Jim Marino, Deputy District Manager with TTD, and Graeme Masterton from Stantec.

Established in 1980 by California, Nevada, and the U.S. Congress, TTD is a bi-state agency responsible for addressing transportation needs in the Lake Tahoe region. The district’s mission includes ensuring safe transit, protecting the Lake Tahoe environment, enhancing regional connectivity, and providing alternatives for emergency evacuations.

The SRTP outlines short-term goals for the next five years, reflecting TTD’s financial capacity to execute proposed operations in line with Federal Transit Administration guidelines. The plan aims to support requests for federal, state, and local grants, setting a vision for transit improvements while addressing safety, efficiency, and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled.

Since 2017, TTD services have faced significant challenges due to COVID-19, rising staffing costs, and funding shortfalls. Federal funding currently comprises 67% of TTD’s budget for FY25, with projections suggesting it could reach 75% in FY26. However, funding levels are subject to change and potential delays as TTD experienced a $1 million funding cut in FY24.

The workshop discussed three potential scenarios for the SRTP 2024:

Scenario 1: This conservative approach assumes no change from reduced funding levels that began in FY24. It could lead to service cuts, including potential reductions in Route 50 frequency, discontinuation of Route 55, and alterations to the East Shore Express Shuttle and paratransit services.

Scenario 2: An optimistic projection that assumes successful acquisition of new, sustainable funding sources. This scenario envisions expanding services to improve connectivity between South Lake Tahoe, North Shore, and Truckee over the next five years.

Scenario 3: This scenario explores the possibility of a new agreement with a South Shore operator and potential allocation of $1 million in federal or state funding. It could result in changes such as the transition of Route 55 to microtransit, adjustments to Route 19x, and modifications to other routes and services.

Microtransit, an on-demand service for areas lacking fixed-route options, was highlighted as a potential alternative. It provides on-demand transportation within specific zones, with transfers required for travel outside these areas.

During the community comment session, attendees inquired about potential increases in Route 50 frequency and extended operating hours, both of which depend on available funding. Marino also discussed the possibility of establishing a Tahoe Basin fund, a topic that remains controversial.

To stay informed and participate in the planning process, community members can sign up for updates via email at twasner@tahoetransportation.org , visit the project webpage at https://www.tahoetransportation.org/projects/short-range-transit-plan-2/ , or follow TTD on Facebook and Twitter. For direct inquiries, Tiara Wasner is the contact person at 775-589-5504.

Marino emphasized the importance of community involvement: “The most important thing you can do, from a grassroots perspective, is to inform everybody and anybody you know that this plan is on the table.”

With the impacts of recent years posing challenges for transit agencies nationwide, Marino said, “In normal circumstances, the plan would be easy to produce, but the last five years have thrown impacts our way. It’s not just us; it’s pretty much every transit agency in the nation right now.”

The TTD Board of Directors will review the transit plan on Sep. 4, marking the start of the official public comment period.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.