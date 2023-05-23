TRPA accepting lottery submissions for limited number of pier allocations

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency will be accepting lottery entries between June 1 and June 30 this year for the limited number of pier allocations allowed every two years under the Shoreline Plan.

Adopted by the TRPA Governing Board in 2018, the Shoreline Plan lifts a longstanding moratorium on new shorezone structures and places a cap on the number of private piers and buoys allowed at Lake Tahoe. The plan allows additional piers and moorings to be permitted at a measured rate through periodic lotteries until the cap is met.

Every two years, TRPA can permit up to 12 new piers in the Tahoe Basin, with a preference for multiple-parcel, shared-use piers. Through the lottery, TRPA will select applications on July 19 that can move forward to the permitting process. No additional pier allocations will be available until 2025. If selected in the pier lottery, applicants will be invited to submit a new application to the agency for a pier, subject to review and approval.

Information and instructions for the lottery application process and eligibility criteria are available online at https://www.trpa.gov/wp-content/uploads/documents/NEW_PIER_PROCESS.pdf .