Truckee confronts senior housing shortage, calls for town action

TRUCKEE, Calif.- Truckee is grappling with a significant senior housing crisis, forcing many older adults to leave in search of suitable living arrangements. This exodus not only depletes the community of valuable members who contribute through volunteering and local engagement but also disrupts the town’s historical continuity and social fabric. Younger families, in turn, are left without nearby housing options for their elderly relatives.

Current housing options in Truckee are limited, pushing seniors into unsuitable multi-story homes and further restricting housing availability for young families. The Truckee Senior Apartments, which offer 60 affordable units, have a six-year waiting list and limited appeal for active seniors. Existing housing policies fail to meet the diverse needs of seniors seeking independent yet supportive living arrangements.

“The town doesn’t see its role as being proactive in helping these things happen,” Philippa Nigg, a vocal advocate for senior housing, said. This lack of senior-focused development has led to frustration among community members, raising questions about why organizations like Summerset have not considered Truckee for new projects.

The Town, though, is working behind the scenes to combat the housing shortage for seniors. According to Bron Roberts, Truckee’s Public Information Officer, the town’s Accessible Dwelling Unit (ADU) team has been actively developing programs and resources to support the creation of more ADUs. Additionally, staff have engaged with others interested in creating ADUs for elderly family members.

Most recently, they introduced a new $50,000 forgivable loan for ADU creation that can be combined with an existing $50,000 low-interest loan. The Town has also developed a resource page for modular and kit ADUs that comply with Truckee’s unique environmental and design standards.

Other housing programs, such as Lease to Locals, Rooted Renters, and the Truckee Home Access Program, focus on the local workforce, requiring at least one member of the household to be a local worker, except for single-member households. Many recently constructed affordable housing projects can accommodate seniors who do not need assisted living or memory care, though these were not specifically designed for seniors.

Also, Estates Meadows Residential Project, approved in May 2022, promises 30 additional senior housing units adjacent to the existing 60-unit Truckee Senior Apartments. These units will be income-restricted and designated for residents aged 55 and above. The town has had preliminary discussions about providing funding to support this project.

The Town of Truckee is also working on a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan with the Equity and Wellness Institute. This plan will serve as a guide to ensure Truckee is an equitable, inclusive, and diverse community for all. The Town anticipates that the recommendations from the Institute and community feedback will help them better integrate seniors into the community and programs. To support this process, they are bringing on a CivicSpark Housing Fellow to analyze their existing housing programs, ensuring they meet the housing needs of all community members, including seniors. The data collected will inform future housing programs and guide any necessary adjustments to current ones.

“Currently, we have specific policies for seniors in our Development Code, such as 18.58.240 Senior Citizen Project and 18.212.100 Bonus, Concessions, and/or Incentives for Senior Citizen Residential Project. The 2040 General Plan includes policies for senior housing and commits to reviewing and revising the Development Code to encourage and remove barriers to the creation of senior housing,” Roberts said.

Philippa Nigg and Charlene Simmons have also been working on senior housing solutions. Simmons highlighted the lack of senior considerations in the initial Truckee plan, which seemed tailored for a younger demographic. “People have to leave this place when they reach a certain age,” she said.

Resident and advocate Jesse Griffin highlighted the dire need for increased wages for In-Home Health Services (IHSS) workers and more assisted living facilities so seniors can remain at home. Griffin’s personal experiences underscore the broader issues faced by the senior community, including inadequate infrastructure and delayed projects.

This advocacy led to the incorporation of seniors in the town’s general plan. Efforts have also extended to the Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District, resulting in programs like the Golden Seniors, where seniors engage in activities such as card games and pickleball. The upcoming design of the new Truckee Library will also offer spaces for seniors, with advocates pushing for a senior-friendly space where seniors can gather for various programs.

In a town known for its vibrant community and beauty, the call to address senior housing is growing louder. Advocates like Nigg, Simmons, and Griffin continue to push for change, urging the town to listen and act. As Truckee evolves, the hope is that it will become a place where residents can comfortably age in place, with the support and infrastructure they deserve.

“We know that one program, policy or development project will not address the complexities of this issue, and we will continue to look for solutions to support the housing needs and connectivity for the older adults in our community,” Roberts said.

