Truckee girls golf team makes history at State Championship

DAYTON, Nev. – The Truckee Girls Golf team wrapped up their 2024 fall season with a standout performance at the State Championship held at Dayton Valley Golf Course in Dayton, NV, on Oct. 15-16. The first day of the tournament offered perfect golfing weather, while the second day brought challenging conditions with rain, wind, and cold temperatures. Despite this, the Lady Wolverines thrived in the “mountain” environment.

After the first round, Truckee shot a score of 372, tying for second place with Virgin Valley and leading Coral Academy by two strokes. Boulder City led the pack with a score of 349. In the second round, Truckee stepped up their game, pulling ahead of their competitors to secure the first team trophy in the school’s history.

Left to Right: Coach Marc Smith, Maddie Harper, Maya Fernandes, Allison Mortimeyer, Alina Gillespie, Kate Ditchoff, Grace Robinette. Provided / Marc Smith

Freshman Allison Mortimeyer capped off her 3A Northern MVP season with rounds of 81 and 82, finishing third overall in Dayton. Senior Alina Gillespie also shone, posting rounds of 82 and 88, which earned her first-team All-League honors and a fifth-place finish in the 36-hole tournament.

Sophomore Maddie Harper faced the tough weather on day two but improved significantly, carding a career-best 95.

Other key contributors included sophomores Grace Robinette, Maya Fernandes, and Kate Ditchoff, all of whom played vital roles in Truckee’s Northern 3A Title win and second-place finish at the State Championship. Robinette consistently contributed to the team score, Fernandes had standout rounds, and Ditchoff, named the team’s most improved player, is looking forward to building on her progress.

Looking ahead to 2025, the team will return five starters and aims to continue their winning momentum as they build on this historic season.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.