From activism to leadership: Embracing hope for a unified future

Sophia Martin (left) and Ninel Hernandez (right)

At the Women’s History Spring Tea event on March 20, I was awarded the “Next-Gen Leadership Achievement Award” by Supervisor Chair Heidi Hall along with my Nevada County Youth Commission peer, Ninel Hernandez. The award acknowledges young, emerging leaders who demonstrate exceptional achievements, innovation, and promise.

On this last weekend of Women’s History Month, I am reflecting on the opportunities leading to this recognition. I am grateful for Chair Hall’s support and investment in the future of young people in our community. This type of support is critical, especially during a time when the future can feel daunting and uncertain.

I would like to acknowledge two men who have had a profound impact on my growth. Even though I’ve known Jeff Dellis (Career Technical Education/Youth Leadership Development Project Coordination for Nevada County) for less than a year, his enthusiasm and genuine interest towards my current pursuits have been very encouraging. I would also like to thank Mr. Rowe for introducing me to the joy of Nevada County activism and for being a rock in my life, supporting me through both personal and academic challenges with honest vulnerability and relentless inspiration. (Craig Rowe teaches at Truckee High School and runs a club called La Fuerza Latina. He helps first-generation kids get into college Meet Craig Rowe: TTUSD Teacher & Mentor.) And thank you to my mom for her never-ending care and love (even when I drive her a little crazy sometimes).

Growing up, I always felt a strong desire to make a difference. I felt a sense of empowerment while holding a Hefer International catalog in my hands. As a global nonprofit that helps farmers, especially women farmers, improve their families’ food security and income, Hefer International served as an inspiration for my activism. I remember as a seven-year-old, walking door-to-door in the snow, asking for donations to send a girl in Cambodia to school. At age 7, this was how I could chip away at injustice and make a difference.

As I grew older, I continued seeking out ways to make a positive impact, and this led me to become involved with the Nevada County Youth Commission (NCYC). I realized that I could not only impact my immediate community but also participate in decision-making at a broader level.

As a result of joining NCYC, I decided to become a student poll worker. There, I provided Spanish translation to help voters who didn’t speak English cast their ballot and guided first-time voters through the voting process. It was transformational to see how even such a small act of volunteering could expand access to voting and to democracy.

What left an impression on me was seeing someone wearing a “Turn California Red” sweatshirt standing beside someone in a rainbow pride flag T-shirt. Both people peacefully voting in our democratic system exemplified the beauty of political participation. While ballot choices are partisan, the act of voting itself and the vote center provide one of the few non-partisan political spaces where a sense of unity around American ideals of civic engagement can be felt. This opportunity was realized in collaboration with numerous Nevada County election officials, fellow poll workers, my colleague Ninel and her dog Mona and of course, Jeff Dellis and his continuous support.

I encourage all of you to look towards your neighbor, the person next to you in the checkout line, your relatives who share different political views, and instead of looking towards them with your routine annoyance, vengeance or disbelief, I challenge you to find even a single thread of acceptance, interest, or curiosity. Because it is through this curiosity that we can uncover a mosaic of hope for a more united and compassionate future for America.

Sophia Martin is a senior at Truckee High School and a member of Nevada County’s Youth Commission. After high school, Sophia plans to study international relations and Arabic in college.