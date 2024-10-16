Truckee girls volleyball triumphs against South Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif – On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Truckee girls volleyball team secured a league victory against South Tahoe, winning the match 3-1.

Maddy McLellan was the standout performer, leading the team with 16 kills. Anna Benham and Charlie Derrick also made significant contributions, each adding 8 kills. The team’s setters, Iracel Ponce and Kenna Hogland, recorded 20 and 11 assists, respectively.

The Truckee squad also excelled in serving, with Charlie Derrick notching 8 aces. Zoe Jackson, McLellan, and Hogland each served at 100%.

Defensively, McLellan led with 14 digs, while Jackson and Benham contributed 12 digs each, helping to maintain the team’s strong performance throughout the match.

With this win, Truckee High School improves its league record to 6-0. The team looks ahead to upcoming matches against McQueen on Oct. 15 and North Valley on Oct. 16.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.