Truckee High girls tennis team claims first Nevada State 3A Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School Girls Tennis Team has made history by winning the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) Class 3A State Championship, marking the first state title for the school. The championship match took place at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center, where Truckee triumphed over Boulder City High School with a score of 10-6.

The path to the championship began when the team secured their spot by winning the 3A North Regional Championships, defeating North Valleys High School 12-6. Only the top two teams from both the Northern and Southern leagues qualify for the state tournament.

In the state semifinals, Truckee faced Cimarron-Memorial, winning with a score of 13-2 to advance to the finals. This rematch against Boulder City was especially meaningful, as Truckee had lost to them the previous year in a tie-breaker.

“We have been working towards this for many years. Winning at home in front of our fans is the sweetest victory! Each of the girls contributed to our ultimate success this year,” Head Coach, Henry Ryerson, said.

Senior Naomi Park, the team’s number one singles player, played a pivotal role, winning all three matches in the finals and securing the title of 3A North Regional Singles Champion. She later competed in the individual state finals but fell short in a close three-set match against Yael Izkhakov from Adel High School.

Seniors Naomi Park, Nicole Rutz, Anabel Geary, and Callie Schatz played their final matches with the team, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

Additionally, the boys’ team reached the regional finals but lost to South Tahoe 12-6. In individual competitions, Truckee’s Sophia Killian and Riley Killen won the Girls 3A North Doubles Championship, defeating teammates Taylor Seline and Sage Williamson in the finals.

For more details, visit NIAA.com.

