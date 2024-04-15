Truckee invites community input for River Revitalization Project

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee River is more than just a waterway; it’s a cornerstone of the community, offering ecological richness and recreational value. Recognizing its significance, the Truckee Town Council launched the River Revitalization Steering Committee (R2SC) in May 2023 as part of the broader General Plan 2040. This initiative aims to enhance the river’s health, economic vitality, and overall appeal.

Lindsay Romack, a council member deeply invested in this endeavor, emphasized the long-standing town goal of revitalizing the Truckee River area. “We really need to put more focus on this effort,” Romack said, highlighting the importance of community involvement.

Since its inception, the R2SC has met eight times, focusing on various aspects such as river health, economic opportunities, and urban design. The committee’s 18 members, representing a diverse cross-section of stakeholders including business owners, property holders, and residents, have been instrumental in shaping the project’s vision.

“We want a restored river that benefits both the environment and the local economy,” Romack explained.



The committee’s efforts include exploring eco-friendly restoration methods, improving river access, and fostering a vibrant riverfront community with walkable spaces and diverse businesses.

Truckee Town Manager Jen Callaway underscored the committee’s community-driven approach.

“We want to hear from you,” Callaway said, encouraging residents to participate in upcoming engagement events. These include Coffee Talks, Taco Talks, online surveys, and in-person meetings scheduled from mid-April to early May.

Residents can stay informed about meetings, view recordings, and engage with committee members through the Town of Truckee’s new website, http://www.TownofTruckee.gov/river . The R2SC’s inclusive approach seeks to create a dynamic and sustainable river corridor that benefits everyone in Truckee.

Schedule of Events:

– Thursday, Apr. 18 – Taco Talk at the Lift Workspace from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

– Monday, Apr. 22– Coffee Talk at Cornerstone Bakery from 9-11 a.m.

– Saturday, Apr. 27 – In-person open house at the Northern Trailhead at East River Street from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Thursday, May 2 – Taco Talk at Donner Creek Mobile Home Park (for Spanish speakers) from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

These events provide valuable opportunities for residents to contribute ideas and feedback, shaping the future of the Truckee River corridor.

“This is an opportunity to get involved now. Everybody leads busy lives and it’s hard to stay up-to-date. But we’d love to have people participate to help shape the process,” Romack said. “It’s not presentation heavy, we want to engage and hear from you.”