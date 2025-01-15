Truckee launches relief drive to aid Los Angeles wildfire victims
TRUCKEE, Calif.– Wildfires impact every Californian, and when one community suffers, the whole state feels the effects. To show solidarity and support, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Town Council Member Courtney Henderson to organize a relief drive for wildfire victims in Los Angeles.
“Wildfire truly impacts all of us in California, whether it is the threat of wildfire, direct experience with it, or the ramifications of it as it relates to our wildfire insurance. Just as we are one region here in Tahoe, we are also one California. A lot of folks say that rural communities are small. We’re small, but we’re mighty. When we band together, we can support our urban counterparts. We truly are one California,” Councilmember Courtney Henderson said.
The relief drive runs from Tuesday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 21, with donations delivered to the LA Dream Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Items Needed for Donation:
- Brand new socks, underwear, and bras
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Toilet paper & paper towels
- Air purifiers
- Canned & non-perishable foods
- Large trash bags
- Safety goggles & gloves
Truckee Drop-Off Locations:
- Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District
- Address: 10981 Truckee Way
- Hours:
- Tuesday, 1/14 – Friday, 1/17: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 1/18 – Sunday, 1/19: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Monday, 1/20 – Tuesday, 1/21: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Truckee Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center
- Address: 10065 Donner Pass Road
- Hours:
- Tuesday, 1/14 – Tuesday, 1/21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
“When one California community faces hardship, we all feel the impact. Our region is a place that knows how to come together in times of need, and it’s inspiring to see how we are all stepping up to support our fellow Californians during this challenging time,” Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Truckee community has always stood strong in the face of challenges, and this relief drive is an opportunity to extend that resilience and compassion to those in need.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.