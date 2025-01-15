Truckee launches relief drive to aid Los Angeles wildfire victims

TRUCKEE, Calif.– Wildfires impact every Californian, and when one community suffers, the whole state feels the effects. To show solidarity and support, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Town Council Member Courtney Henderson to organize a relief drive for wildfire victims in Los Angeles.

“Wildfire truly impacts all of us in California, whether it is the threat of wildfire, direct experience with it, or the ramifications of it as it relates to our wildfire insurance. Just as we are one region here in Tahoe, we are also one California. A lot of folks say that rural communities are small. We’re small, but we’re mighty. When we band together, we can support our urban counterparts. We truly are one California,” Councilmember Courtney Henderson said.

The relief drive runs from Tuesday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 21, with donations delivered to the LA Dream Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Items Needed for Donation:

Brand new socks, underwear, and bras

Baby formula

Diapers

Toilet paper & paper towels

Air purifiers

Canned & non-perishable foods

Large trash bags

Safety goggles & gloves

Truckee Drop-Off Locations:

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District

Address: 10981 Truckee Way

10981 Truckee Way Hours: Tuesday, 1/14 – Friday, 1/17: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, 1/18 – Sunday, 1/19: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, 1/20 – Tuesday, 1/21: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center

Address: 10065 Donner Pass Road

10065 Donner Pass Road Hours: Tuesday, 1/14 – Tuesday, 1/21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



“When one California community faces hardship, we all feel the impact. Our region is a place that knows how to come together in times of need, and it’s inspiring to see how we are all stepping up to support our fellow Californians during this challenging time,” Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Truckee community has always stood strong in the face of challenges, and this relief drive is an opportunity to extend that resilience and compassion to those in need.