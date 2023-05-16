Truckee-Tahoe resident housing survey deadline approaching
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee, a program of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is asking employers, employees and residents of the region to complete a new housing survey as part of an updated assessment of the region’s housing needs.
The survey results will provide an update on the key findings of the 2016 and 2021 Truckee North Tahoe Regional Workforce Housing Needs Assessment, and assist MHC partner agencies in updating housing policy and developing appropriate housing strategies specific to our resident, in-commuting, seasonal and unhoused populations.
MHC launched the 2023 Regional Housing Needs Survey in April 2023 and the deadline for response is Monday, May 22.
To complete the survey, go online to https://www.mountainhousingcouncil.org/press-release-2023-regional-housing-needs-survey-launched/
