Upcycled Adventures: Truckee’s first outdoor gear consignment shop combines sustainability and community

TRUCKEE, Calif.—A new business in Truckee is redefining outdoor adventure by blending sustainability, affordability, and community spirit. Upcycled Adventures, the town’s first and only outdoor gear consignment shop, is already making waves just weeks after opening its doors.

Upcycled Adventures is the only shop of its kind in Truckee. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

What sets Upcycled Adventures apart is its accessibility and community-driven model. Unlike other shops that cater to high-end buyers, this store focuses on making outdoor adventures affordable for everyone.

“We’ve combined our love of sustainability, affordability, and giving gear new life to create a shop where anyone can pass on the stoke!” says owner William Elbert, whose vision for the store draws inspiration from Reno’s Gear Hut.

From skis, snowboards, and bikes to boots, jackets, and camping equipment, Upcycled Adventures has something for every outdoor enthusiast. With prices starting at half of retail and inventory sourced from the local community, the shop is a haven for adventurers looking to save money while reducing waste.

“It’s all about asking: do you really need to buy something new?” Elbert said. “Everyone here has a closet full of jackets and a garage full of skis.” Items range from gently used modern equipment to vintage finds, offering variety and quality for seasoned outdoor lovers and beginners alike.

The shop’s foundation rests on the support of the Truckee community. Locals have already filled its shelves with high-quality gear, from racing skis to specialized road bikes. “I wouldn’t exist without people bringing in their gear,” Elbert said.

Beyond resale, Upcycled Adventures aims to become a hub for community engagement. The shop plans to host events, partner with organizations like Keep Truckee Blue, and support local artists. “I want to put my money where my mouth is,” Elbert said.

The ethos of reuse and sustainability extends beyond the gear. Most of the shop’s fixtures were sourced secondhand, including shelves crafted by Elbert himself. Even the building reflects this mission, with views of the Sierra Nevada and proximity to Donner Lake adding to its charm.

“Everything in here has a history,” Elbert said, recounting the story of a bike brought in for resale, still sporting an original sticker from a decades-old local shop.

Though new to the area, Elbert’s roots in Truckee’s outdoor culture run deep. After years of visiting from Reno to ski and bike, he moved to the area in August to turn his vision into reality.

Operating Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m., the shop makes consigning easy, with drop-offs taking as little as five minutes. Consignors receive updates via a digital platform, and gear is consigned for 90 days. Any unsold items must be retrieved within 14 days or ownership is forfeited.

While the shop has experienced rapid success, challenges remain. Inventory gaps, particularly in snowboards and cross-country ski gear, are opportunities for growth, and efforts are underway to install a proper sign to attract more foot traffic.

“It’s exciting to build something that’s not only sustainable but also serves the people of Truckee,” Elbert said. Upcycled Adventures is located at 15695 Donner Pass Rd, Suite 100. The shop is in the back of the shopping center facing the lake.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.