Why Tahoe needs a ‘Bridge Builder’ more than ever: A case for Cindy Gustafson’s reelection

In the intricate tapestry of local governance, where the threads of policy, community needs, and political will intertwine, the role of a county supervisor is both pivotal and challenging. Amidst this complex backdrop, Cindy Gustafson’s tenure as Supervisor for District 5 emerges as a beacon of effective leadership, particularly for Tahoe’s diverse and often divergent communities. My journey as an analyst in the County Executive Office in North Lake Tahoe, spanning the critical years from 2016 to 2021, offered me a front-row seat to the transformative impact of Cindy’s approach. Tahoe doesn’t just benefit from Cindy Gustafson’s leadership—it needs it.

Placer County’s governance, defined by its five supervisory districts, showcases the complex interplay between local governance and community diversity, particularly within the North Lake Tahoe region in District 5. This region’s breathtaking landscapes and progressive stance on environmental protection and responsible development stand in contrast to other areas of the county, which may prioritize private property rights and economic growth. The critical role of the District 5 Supervisor in navigating these differences cannot be overstated, especially given North Lake Tahoe’s reliance on county-level decision-making for vital services and infrastructure.

Before Cindy’s appointment, the dynamics within the county regarding “Tahoe” were markedly different. Despite Jennifer Montgomery’s (former District 5 Supervisor) deep knowledge, unwavering passion, and strong connection to our community, her tenure was marked by significant challenges in garnering the necessary support from other board members. A notable instance of this tension occurred in January 2011 when Jennifer was removed from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) board by four Placer County supervisors. This action was taken, in part, because of her perspective on development right transfers, underscoring a fundamental clash between her views and those of her colleagues.

As staff deeply embedded in the fabric of Tahoe’s governance, we acutely felt the consequences of this shortfall in respect and political capital. Tahoe staff was often left out of important meetings, forcing us to play catch-up on decisions that directly impacted our ability to serve the community effectively. Budgeting meetings, pivotal for securing the resources necessary to meet Tahoe’s needs, frequently proceeded without our input. And when a Tahoe-based staff member retired or left, the default was often to fill the position with someone from Auburn, diluting the essence of local representation and understanding.

Additionally, we, the Tahoe-based staff, were often labeled as “Jennifer Montgomery’s staff,” a designation that obscured the reality that we worked for all supervisors. However, this unintended label further isolated us and underscored the challenges of cross-regional collaboration within the county’s governance structure. When multiplied by the hundreds over

time, such decisions gradually erode the connection between Tahoe and the rest of Placer County, fostering a sense of neglect and underrepresentation. The scenario began to shift with Cindy’s appointment in April 2019. Her approach was fundamentally different, grounded in the belief that building solid relationships was the foundation of effective governance. Recognizing that a single board member’s influence is inherently limited without the support of others, she set out to cultivate alliances that transcended the conventional political divides. This was no small feat in a board largely reflective of the conservative voter base of Rocklin, Roseville, and Auburn, especially given Tahoe’s more liberal leaning.

Cindy brought a renewed sense of possibility and a swift shift in priorities to the role, as evidenced by the placement of a Short-Term Rental Ordinance on the agenda by July 2019, a mere two months after her appointment to the Board. Up until then, the country’s approach to STR management was through the Transient Occupancy Tax Ordinance, which fell short in many ways. Additionally, in August 2019, Cindy pushed staff to implement a “short-term rental hotline” so people could call with complaints or concerns. She then advocated for staff resources to respond to these complaints and ensure compliance with the STR ordinance after its approval in November 2019.

Under Cindy’s leadership, the internal dynamics within Placer County’s governance also experienced a transformative shift, marking a significant improvement in how Tahoe’s needs were addressed. This change marked a significant improvement in how Tahoe’s needs were addressed within the county’s governance framework, demonstrating the positive impact of leadership that values inclusivity and actively seeks to understand and champion the needs of all communities within its jurisdiction.

As Tahoe faces the evolving challenges and opportunities ahead, the importance of having a leader from the region to safeguard and advocate for its unique interests is significant. A pertinent example that highlights this need is redistricting, the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries to account for population changes, ensuring “fair and equal representation”. Over the past decade, District 5 has expanded to include larger areas of Auburn, a reflection of west Placer County’s population surge contrasted with the east side’s (Tahoe’s) relative stagnation, as revealed by census data. The redistricting that occurred during Jennifer and Cindy’s tenures in 2011 and 2021, respectively, highlight a nuanced challenge in balancing representation within Placer County. As District 5 has expanded to Auburn, reflecting its significant voter base and dynamic growth, there’s a natural recalibration of electoral influence throughout the district. This evolution, indicative of broader population trends in Placer County, underscores the importance of versatile and effective leadership capable of addressing the diverse needs of both the Tahoe and Auburn communities, whose priorities and challenges intersect and sometimes diverge.

This is where the role of a “bridge builder” becomes indispensable. Cindy Gustafson embodies this role, bringing to the table not just a deep understanding of Tahoe’s unique environmental and socio-economic landscape, but also the acumen to navigate the broader county’s complexities. Even as the composition of the Board of Supervisors evolves, reflecting the varied values and views of their constituents, Cindy’s ability to engage, empathize, and find common ground across differing perspectives is crucial.

At a juncture where the cohesion of our community and governance is paramount, Cindy emerges as the bridge builder we vitally need. Her tenure has demonstrated a consistent capacity to foster dialogue, build consensus, and champion the collective interests of the entire district. Cindy’s expertise, coupled with a genuine commitment to serving as a unifying force, underscores why her continued presence is not just beneficial but necessary for our future.

Erin Casey has been a member of the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee community since 2004, with a career spanning nonprofit work, a significant tenure at Placer County, and now leading the Tahoe Housing Hub as CEO. Her diverse experience includes serving on the Truckee Donner Parks and Recreation District board, where she contributed to the aquatics center’s construction, and running a consulting business. Her deep connection to the area is further enriched by her family life, raising her daughter, now a Truckee High senior, in this vibrant community.