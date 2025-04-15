Art in motion: Trails and Vistas announces 22nd annual Art Hikes through nature and creativity

TRUCKEE, Calif. — For Jean Fournier, the landscape of Donner Summit holds more than its natural beauty — it holds memories etched in live art performances.

“I see a certain tree or boulder and think, ‘Oh, that’s where those dancers were,'” said Fournier, a longtime board member and performing poet with Trails and Vistas.

Now in its 22nd year, Trails and Vistas’ annual family friendly Art Hikes continue to bring together collaborations of dance, music, poetry, and visual art in a series of performances set along a mountain trail.

Founder and Artistic Director Nancy Tieken Lopez originally developed the Art Hike as part of her master’s thesis project. For over two decades, she has brought Art Hikes to the Truckee-Tahoe region, establishing them as a signature cultural event in our rural community.

“In 2024 the Art Hikes were a bit more organic,” Fournier said. They began with the diligence of one visionary artist, Nancy Lopez, creating site specific installations because of her passion for blending art within nature.”

The early days saw paper tickets sold in person at the Truckee train station. Today, the organization has expanded its offerings and reach. This summer’s Art Hike theme, Beyond the Veil, invites participants to step out of reality and into a “waking dream.” The 2025 Art Hikes will take place at staggered times throughout the day on July 12–13 at Royal Gorge Cross Country Ski Resort in Soda Springs.

Each hike spans 2.8 miles of moderate terrain through alpine meadows and forests. Small, guided groups pause at art installations along the trail, where performances unfold almost magically from the landscape.

“Part of Lopez’s vision is that the audience members are not just viewers, but become participants,” Fournier said.

This year’s Art Hike lineup features award-winning San Francisco dance company Capacitor, returning to the trail with a new performance scored by Bay Area composer eO (Eric Oberthaler). Also appearing is East Bay poet Jahan Khalighi, known for his “poetry harvesting” workshops, as well as returning InnerRhythms alum Jack Blackmon, whose choreography will be paired with original music by Argentinian guitarist Lucas Arizu, a beloved local performer in Truckee.

“We believe, as part of our mission of building community, that it’s important to value and support our local artists, as well as visiting artists” Fournier said.

Fournier herself will return to perform as a spoken word poet. “Participants may think there’s a poet and gorgeous visual art,” Fournier said. “But the collaboration runs deeper – there are hands of many artists that created one collective art installation piece.”

Spoken word poet, Jean Fournier at Trails & Vistas Passages Art Hike, 2007 at Flora Lake on Donner Summit. Provided / Jeff Engerbretson

The nonprofit continues to build on its goal of community engagement and accessibility. Since 2011, its Dreaming Tree Field Trips have brought third-grade classes into nature to learn about the outdoors through arts.

“Students learn directly from Culture Bearers of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, create visual art with a professional artist, hear musicians and storytellers. When they visit the poetry site, they sit in nature, breathe in the pine air, and I give them time to begin writing their own poems.” Fournier said.

Another way Trails and Vistas has grown is through the addition of their new program, Awe Walks, launched in 2024. Initially established for Veterans, the program was highly successful, and this year will be expanded to reach other groups such as older adults (the “Goldens” at TDPRD).

Trails & Vistas partners with Achieve Tahoe and is excited to bring Awe Walk experiences to a broader community including individuals with cognitive, sensory, or mobility differences. Awe Walks focus on slowing down in nature and experiencing the intersection of art and the natural world. Unlike traditional hikes, these walks are intentionally held on ADA-accessible trails.

Community workshops throughout the year serve a wide range of community members — from teen mothers and elders to LGBTQ+ youth and multilingual families. “They are dance, art or storytelling workshops, and often bilingual, taught in Spanish with English translation… not the other way around,” Fournier said.

Trails & Vistas’ upcoming Community Workshop on May 2, features the debut of the short film, A Basket Weaver’s Daughter, showcasing the legacy and traditions of master basket weaver, Sue Coleman, Member of the Washoe Nation. For details, visit https://rb.gy/2l3gn1 .

To welcome all, Trails and Vistas offers specialty Art Hikes, including mindfulness-focused hikes, slower-paced leisure hikes, and family hikes. In 2023, the group introduced Art Hikes guided in the Spanish-language to further expand access.

Fournier ties the experience back to broader health and wellness trends. “There are health care systems prescribing time in nature and prescribing involvement in the arts,” she said. “Art and nature are good for our soul, good for our bodies.” And for many participants, the experience leaves a lasting imprint.

“Often we have three generations of a family walking together,” Fournier said. “Each year the array of artists is different, so there’s the delight of unexpected surprises at each art site.”

Tickets for the 2025 Trails and Vistas Art Hikes go on sale Apr. 22, Earth Day. General tickets are $60 for adults and $15 for youth. Specialty private pod tours and accommodations for individuals with disabilities such as visual or hearing impairments are available by request at info@trailsandvistas.org .

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.trailsandvistas.org .