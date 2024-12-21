Celebrate the holidays and Grand Opening of Little Bear Café at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — This holiday season Palisades Tahoe invites guests to experience a magical lineup of events and activities that bring the holiday spirit to life. From family-friendly festivities to après ski celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join us in making the season memorable with the following events. For a full schedule of events and additional details, please click here.

Santa Visits Palisades Tahoe:

Dates: December 21–24

Meet Santa for photos, storytime, and singalongs as he spreads holiday cheer throughout the resort.

Great Basin Carolers in The Village at Palisades Tahoe:

Dates: December 20–24

Enjoy live performances of classic carols from 4–7 p.m. each evening, adding a touch of magic to your holiday experience.

Kid’s Club in The Village at Palisades Tahoe Lobby:

Dates: December 20–January 5

Perfect for young adventurers, the Kid’s Club offers arts and crafts, games, and holiday-themed movies in a cozy atmosphere.

Christmas Eve Dinner in Olympic Valley Events Center:

Date: December 24

Savor a grand buffet featuring carving stations, holiday side dishes, and desserts, accompanied by a complimentary glass of champagne. Reservations required.

Disco Tubing at SnoVentures:

Dates: December 26–January 3

Experience tubing with colorful LED lights, lasers, and live DJs, making for a family-friendly party under the stars.

Sunset Happy Hour at High Camp:

Dates: December 27 & 28, January 2 & 3

Take in breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains while enjoying happy hour drink and food specials at 8,200 feet elevation.

Ski & Après with Olympian Jonny Moseley:

Dates: December 27 & December 30

Hit the slopes and après ski with Olympic Gold Medalist Jonny Moseley.

75th Trivia Happy Hour with Jonny Moseley in Plaza Bar: December 27

Test your knowledge of Palisades Tahoe’s history during this special trivia event.

Retro Party with Jonny Moseley on KT Base Bar Deck: December 30

Join the retro-themed après-ski party with Jonny Moseley, featuring music and festivities.

New Year’s Eve Celebration:

Date: December 31

Ring in the New Year with a variety of festivities:

Family Glowstick Parade on Exhibition: 5 p.m.

A fun, family-friendly glowstick parade down the Exhibition run.

Fireworks Display: 7 p.m.

Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the winter sky.

East Coast Balloon Drop in Plaza Bar: 9 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year on East Coast time with a balloon drop and festivities.

Little Bear Café Opens Its Doors at Palisades Tahoe: Little Bear Café has officially opened its doors in the Village! Following a successful grand opening, guests are now invited to enjoy an array of handcrafted coffee, freshly prepared bites, and a cozy setting, perfect for relaxing before or after a day on the slopes.

Little Bear Café brings a fresh twist to the Village with its locally sourced menu, featuring everything from rich espresso drinks and refreshing teas to pastries, sandwiches, and seasonal options. Located in the former Starbucks space, the café offers a welcoming atmosphere designed to reflect the warmth and vibrancy of the Palisades Tahoe community.

Since its opening, Little Bear Café has already become a favorite stop for visitors seeking high-quality, quick bites and artisanal beverages. With flexible to-go options and a comfortable dine-in space, the café is ideal for everything from a quick morning coffee to a leisurely afternoon break.

Little Bear Café is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., welcoming guests throughout the season.

Grand Opening of Little Bear Cafe. Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Learn to Ski or Snowboard with Our Perfect Progression Program

Whether you’re new to skiing or snowboarding or looking to improve your skills, the Perfect Progression Program at Palisades Tahoe offers a structured and fun way to build confidence on the slopes. This program features small group lessons, personalized coaching, and access to beginner-friendly terrain. It’s the ideal way to create lifelong memories on the mountain this holiday season. Click here to learn more.