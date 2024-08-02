Dames of Dirt: Empowering women in mountain biking

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In celebration of female empowerment and camaraderie, Northstar Resort hosted its highly anticipated women’s mountain biking event on Sunday, July 28. This event, now in its third year, continues to break down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport, thanks to a successful partnership with the local women’s mountain biking group, Dames of Dirt.

This year’s gathering attracted 35 passionate women, all eager to engage in a sport they love. Participants enjoyed a range of activities including discounted event tickets, private coaching sessions with female biking experts, post-ride stretching with a yoga instructor, and a complimentary dinner at Wild Pine. The event was further highlighted by a panel discussion and a special appearance from pro biker Amy Morrison, a celebrated enduro racer known for her speed and skill.

Northstar Resort continues to champion female riders through its “Progression on Pedals” series, held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This initiative offers women-focused group lessons, designed to enhance skills and foster a sense of community.

Dames of Dirt, founded in late spring 2020, began as a modest Facebook group with the goal of creating an inclusive space for women, non-binary, gender fluid, and trans individuals in mountain biking. Initially focused on the Tahoe/Reno area, the group’s social media presence has broadened its reach, drawing participants from places as distant as Sacramento and Santa Cruz.

“I initiated Dames of Dirt, but everything that happens is just a product of how rad the women in this community are,” Maggie Ziols, Co-founder of Dames of Dirt, said.

Dames of Dirt Founder, Maggie Ziols, leads both on and off the trails. Provided / Allison Keasal

The July 28 event showcased various skill levels, humorously categorized as Pepperoncini, Jalapeno, and Ghost Pepper.

Michelle Geer-Baker, a Northstar bike coach and early supporter of Dames of Dirt, captured the event’s essence: “It didn’t feel like a race; it felt like play. People always say how nice it is to ride with a group of cheerleaders.”

Attendees expressed high praise for the event and Northstar’s involvement, particularly commending Ashlee Lambert, Northstar’s Senior Manager of Communications, for her outstanding role in organizing and planning.

“Being able to watch women challenge themselves and try new things among other women is something I’ve always wanted. It says something that there are a lot of women who look forward to it every year,” Lambert said. “Northstar is just a small player in how this event comes together. It wouldn’t have been possible without Maggie.”

Tiffany Swenson, a veteran participant, noted the event’s impressive evolution: “It’s incredible to see how this group, which started just before COVID and faced challenges during the pandemic, has come back with a vengeance.” Swenson, a long-time mountain biker, noted that she only advanced to the next level once she began riding with other women, emphasizing, “Women approach things differently than men. My husband could explain something endlessly, but when a woman demonstrates it on a bike, it just clicks.”

First-time attendee Karlee Hormell, who traveled from Sacramento, was struck by the event’s inclusivity and supportive atmosphere.

“It was wonderful to ride with such a supportive group. Dames of Dirt really focuses on empowerment and making everyone feel welcome. They are creating a very meaningful, impactful community,” Hormell said.

Northstar California hosts local women’s mountain bike group, Dames of Dirt, for a day at the Bike Park. Provided / Allison Keasal

Jen Rippert, who is recovering from an injury, found the female-focused coaching particularly valuable. After discovering Dames of Dirt through Instagram and riding with the group since summer 2022, Rippert attended her first Northstar event following a break due to an ankle injury sustained during a biking trip in Switzerland. Despite initial apprehensions about reinjuring herself, Rippert found the event to be a supportive and encouraging environment. “I almost canceled because of my injury concerns, but once I was there, it was easy to adapt to my current level,” she said.

As Northstar Resort continues to expand its efforts to make mountain biking more accessible and inclusive, its collaboration with Dames of Dirt exemplifies how passion and community can drive positive change in sports.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.