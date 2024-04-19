Earth Day lithium battery Recycle

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Middle School, Girls who Code and Robotics Club, and Incline High School Interact Club, along with Rotary for Recycling of Lithium Batteries are taking lithium batteries off your hands.

Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. bring old cell phones, computers, laptops, electric razors, electronic toothbrushes, answering machines, and tools to Ace Mountain Hardware and Sports at 910 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village.

If you have any questions, please call Christina Fahad at 818-445-0741.