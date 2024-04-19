Earth Day lithium battery Recycle
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Middle School, Girls who Code and Robotics Club, and Incline High School Interact Club, along with Rotary for Recycling of Lithium Batteries are taking lithium batteries off your hands.
Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. bring old cell phones, computers, laptops, electric razors, electronic toothbrushes, answering machines, and tools to Ace Mountain Hardware and Sports at 910 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village.
If you have any questions, please call Christina Fahad at 818-445-0741.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.