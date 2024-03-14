EAT This Week: Sage Leaf’s Braised Bacon Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Anytime you have bacon in a dish, my ears perk up. Anytime there’s a mention of tacos, I am at full attention. So you can imagine what it’s like when you have a combination of the two like in this week’s feature. And yes, it’s every bit as scrumptious as the name might sound.

Starting with the outside and working our way in, flour tortillas are grilled to give them a nice smoky flavor and flaky texture. They are loaded with scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, black beans, shaved purple cabbage, pickled onions, and the star of the show: thick cut bacon, which was slow braised in a bath of water and garlic for about four hours before getting a final griddle on the flat top. They are garnished with fresh cilantro and served with their scratch made salsa verde (roasted tomatillos, onion, garlic, jalapenos, lime juice, and cilantro).

Right off the bat, the aroma of bacon fills the air before the plate is even set down. You could put me in a hyperbaric chamber full of just this smell and I would probably pay money for it. I’d come out wanting bacon, of course, but it legit makes the jowls start foaming.

The beans yield an earthiness that plays off the bacon incredibly well. The salsa brightens up the entire dish and there are great pops of acid with the pickled onions. There’s a soft creaminess from the eggs, and to balance out that texture, the cabbage comes in with a pronounced crunch. Safe to say there are no wasted ingredients here. Everything does it part to bring you the complete essence of bacon and everything you want in a breakfast taco.

You get two tacos per order so if you find yourself staring at only one before you know it (I know this from experience), slow down and savor all the flavors that are dancing around this dish. You’ll be happy you did.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-413-5005.