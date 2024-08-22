EAT This Week: Shadyside Lounge’s Garlic Ribeye Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If there were such a thing as a desert island taco, I think this week’s feature might be mine. I’d probably have to give it some further (and serious) thought, but only having this taco at my disposal whenever I want sounds pretty amazing right about now.

Shadyside Lounge’s Garlic Ribeye Tacos. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

I think what it all boils down to for me is the meat. Ribeye is such a flavorful cut of beef on its own, but when it gets marinated in plenty of fresh garlic and onion, it soaks up that flavor like a sponge and the result is insanely flavored meat that’s as tender as a baby’s touch.

Served in a flour tortilla, the protein gets even more flavor amplification with the addition of spicy pickled onions, queso fresco, avocado crema, and fresh cilantro. There’s a hint of smokiness with a touch of heat on the back end of each bite, but it gets a counterbalance from the crema, which provides a nice layer of creaminess. If you thought that was enough to satisfy your taste buds, you also have the queso fresco jumping in and out with hits of salty and tangy to take it to the next level.

From the buttery-ness of the steak to the crisp crunch of the onions, it also delivers just the right amount of textures to keep your palette focused. Speaking of palette, if you’re needing something to help wash it down, try these tacos with their local porch pounder and you’ll have the perfect punctuation mark to close out your Tahoe summer experience.

Shadyside Lounge is located at 1770 W Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. For more information visit them online at tahoeshadyside.com or reach them by phone at 530-584-2985.