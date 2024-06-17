Far West Nordic Ski Education Association, Beauchamp family announce 2024 scholarship recipient

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Far West Nordic Ski Education Association, in partnership with the Beauchamp Family, announced that Hannah Ascher has been awarded the 2024 Ted Beauchamp Scholarship. Ascher, a dedicated skier with Far West for the past five years, will be entering her second year as a U18 skier with the Auburn Ski Club in the upcoming season.

Hannah Ascher. Provided / Juliana Demarest

Ascher was chosen for this prestigious scholarship not only for her athletic prowess but also for embodying the spirit of Ted Beauchamp, whose legacy continues to inspire the Far West Nordic community. Ascher’s determination and resilience, balancing two jobs, babysitting, and numerous extracurricular activities, while excelling as a distinguished scholar at North Tahoe High School, truly reflect the qualities Ted Beauchamp admired and fostered.

In her application essay, Ascher expressed her dream of skiing in Canada during the Thanksgiving break, a trip she has yet to experience. “While the money from this scholarship could go into any aspect of my training — new skis, my spot on the ASC team, or gas money just to get to practice — I would use this scholarship money to attend my first out-of-country trip with Far West to Canmore come November,” she wrote.

Last year, while her teammates trained in Canmore, Ascher demonstrated remarkable dedication by training independently for two weeks. She traveled to a milder climate with her family, where she roller-skied, ran, and engaged in rigorous bodyweight strength training twice a day to stay competitive. Despite her efforts, she narrowly missed qualifying for Junior Nationals by 14 points.

“This was really hard for me because I had trained hard, skied longer distances and harder climbs than ever before, and raced against both U18 and U20 athletes,” Ascher reflected. “This season, I’m giving myself a new chance by joining ASC, and preparing for the snow with more determination than ever before.”

Ted Beauchamp was a cherished outdoorsman and a passionate supporter of cross-country skiing. A dedicated member of the Far West board of directors, Ted’s enthusiasm for Nordic skiing was infectious. He taught and coached many local youths, including his own children, James and Emily, who became successful cross-country ski racers. Ted’s wife, Sue, continues to be an active supporter of the Far West Nordic Ski Association.

This year marked the highest number of Beauchamp Scholarship applicants in a decade. “For us, Hannah Ascher’s essay weaved the essence of Ted throughout,” said Sue Beauchamp. “We appreciate all of the eight applicants’ well-written and informative responses!”