If Tahoe could talk, what would it say?

It’s clear Tahoe can’t talk, at least not in the conventional human method. It can’t verbalize, “Come on in,” or “Welcome to my home.”

In the 1860s and turn of the century, it couldn’t state its case when loggers and grazers changed the landscape during the Comstock era by clear cutting approximately two-thirds of Tahoe’s forests.

It couldn’t exclaim “Ouch!” when developers channelized its winding streams, impacting Lake Tahoe’s clarity.

It didn’t gasp for breath when wetlands were filled for neighborhood construction.

And it can’t say, “Hey, please pick up your trash,” as plastic water bottles are left to break down into tinier and tinier microplastics.

It couldn’t sound an alarm as stowaway New Zealand mud snails invaded its waters. It waited until divers discovered them in 2023.

And it couldn’t express panic when a floating dock broke open at the beginning of 2024, sending an estimated hundreds of thousands of Styrofoam beads into its environment.

In the face of rapid development, perhaps in its own way it said “thank you” to the 1960’s California and Nevada governors who entered into a bi-state agreement that eventually led to the creation of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

Maybe it breathed a sigh of relief when Clean Up The Lake pulled over 36,500 pounds of trash from its depths, an ongoing effort by the organization.

And just maybe, it felt seen and heard when the League to Save Lake Tahoe began its advocacy surrounding its slogan, Keep Tahoe Blue. Or perhaps when the City of South Lake Tahoe and Truckee adopted a ban on single-use plastic water bottles.

Tahoe may not be able to talk in the way we’re accustomed to, but some individuals and groups are still listening, and they can talk.

Before the Comstock era and EuroAmerican settlement, Tahoe provided a home for thousands of years to a people attuned to the land, the Wá∙šiw (Washoe people). Dá∙aw (Lake Tahoe) was the center of their world geographically and spiritually.

Historically the Wá∙šiw would spend the winters in the valley to give the Lake Tahoe basin a break from the summer activities of collecting, hunting, and fishing. This allowed the lake to rest and regenerate its plants, animals, and medicines for the next season. The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California says with Lake Tahoe having 15 million visitors a year, it makes it difficult for the land to heal itself from environmental stressors, pollution, and tourism and if Tahoe could talk, it’d say, “Give me a break.”

Other individuals, organizations, groups and agencies responded to the call, and put themselves in Lake Tahoe’s shoes, adding to a collection of thoughts answering the question — If Tahoe could talk, what would it say?

A collection of thoughts from the Tahoe community

“Everyone is welcome here, and it’s up to all of you to do your part to take care of me for all who love it today, and for the generations who will love it in the future.”

— Provided by North Tahoe Community Alliance

“In my million-year repose, this modern speck of time has been a whirlwind like the waterspouts that dance across my surface. A people who were born here, who understood my mysteries, were joined by many who did not. The delicate intricacies that kept me healthy and pure for eons were wounded by their industry and ignorance, but they soon learned and turned their industry to healing and repairing. By their mistakes, they have discovered how exquisitely I was created and ardently protect the intricacies that remain intact. For those that gather here for this brief speck of time, know that I am not anyone’s to own. I am and always will be for all to share, to explore, and to serve.”

— Provided by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

“My magnificence connects you to Nature in a powerful way. Experiencing my pristine waters should encourage all residents, visitors, and businesses to better understand their responsibilities to Take Care of the lands that surround me for present and future generations. That experience also unifies us with the past, present, and future — inspiring each of you to be better to each other and the lands and waters which sustain us all.”

— Provided by Daniel Cressy, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

“Everyone seems to be very happy here and I’m very happy that everyone can enjoy my views.”

— Provided by visitors from Mexico

“Our relationship feels one-sided. I offer you fresh, clean water to drink and play in. Yet, my waters are polluted with your litter and the invasive species you bring to me. Out of sight is not out of mind for me. If you love me, take care of me so that when you speak of me in the future, you don’t have to say, “I remember when Tahoe used to be beautiful.”

— Provided by Clean Up The Lake

“For those that work tirelessly everyday to protect me, I see you, and I thank you. I have hope for a future where there is a balance between those that love me and what they leave behind.”

— Provided by ECO-CLEAN Solutions

“Treat me kindly.”

— Provided by visitors from Monterey, Calif.

“Who are all of these new invaders in my waters? For thousands of years, I provided a home for native species like Lahontan cutthroat trout, Mountain whitefish, and Western pearlshell mussel. Now, I am seeing invaders I don’t recognize like mysid shrimp, Eurasian watermilfoil, and New Zealand mud snails. I’m also seeing many non-native fish swimming in my waters. These invasive and non-native species are disrupting my food web and making it hard for my native species to thrive and reducing the clarity of my water. Can you help me restore balance by doing your part to prevent the spread of invasive species? Make sure to clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and any gear that touches my crystal-clear water!”

— Provided by Michelle Ward Ph.D., Biologist/AIS BIL Coordinator, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lahontan National Fish Hatchery Complex

“I’m so happy to see you! Ski on my mountains, swim in my waters and lounge on my beaches. All I ask in return is that you keep me blue. Treat me, my plants and animal friends with respect, like this is your home too. If you give back the joy you get while you’re here – by picking up after yourself, treading lightly, seeing my sights without your car, and leaving me better than you found me – you’ll be welcome. If not, there are plenty of other lakes out there.”

— Provided by the League to Save Lake Tahoe

“Giant Lahontan cutthroat trout used to teem in my waters, growing half as long as a person is tall. T hey traveled to me from as far away as Pyramid Lake. Overfishing and habitat destruction caused them to disappear. However, my fishy friend was found again . . . someone had moved them to a distant mountain! Now that these fish are being returned to my waters, I hope to grow giants once more.” –

— Provided by Roger Peka, Fish Biologist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lahontan National Fish Hatcheries Complex

“Come, let me tell you about ancient stories of the mountains, animals and people that have shared in the secrets held in my deep blue waters. Thank you for f inding solace in my embrace of crystal clear water. Please tread lightly on my delicate shores. Hear my plea for respect and preservation. Be mindful stewards of my breathtaking natural wonders. And, Jump on in!”

— Provided by Truckee Mayor Dave Polivy

“Send it.”

— Provided by a Tahoe local

“Gaze upon my clear blue waters and smell the sweet petrichor of my pines. My natural beauty is a place for locals and visitors to enjoy being outdoors year-round. Snow-clad mountain peaks dip into the water’s edge where sandy beaches line my shores. I help grown adults remember what it feels like to be a kid again.”

— Provided by Hayden Fulstone, CoFounder of Liquid I.V., Tahoe local

“From my crystal clear waters and sandy beaches to my highest mountain peaks, I was made to be enjoyed by those who love nature. I’ve opened my arms to all—welcoming the young ones who tasted their first ice cream cone on my docks and the older folks who came for a season of skiing decades ago and never left. Now, it’s my turn to ask something in return: please help take care of this special place. Choose to drink Tahoe tap over bottled water, pick up any trash you see on my shores, and blaze a trail of kindness as you hike or bike since my trails belong to everyone. If you take care of me, then I can continue to thrive and be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”

— Provided by the Tahoe Fund

“Trails, trails, everywhere! Hundreds of miles, there’s room to share! Bikers, hikers, and horses too, Built sustainability, to protect my blue. Memories and photos are yours to take, Join me in the stewardship of my mountains and lake.”

— Provided by Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

“I was very worried after my forests were taken away for mining and then so many built homes and businesses along my shores. I am very thankful that you are working hard to help protect and heal my clear, clean waters. Please continue your efforts to correct the past and help educate everyone how they can help now and into the future. Remember, I welcome all to enjoy my waters and I hope they find the respite they need and the reverence and devotion for the environment surrounding them.”

— Provided by Cindy Gustafson, Placer County District 5 Supervisor

“Use me gently.”

— Provided by visitors from Modesto, Calif.

“Everyone, do your part in making me as fire safe as possible. It is critical that each individual who chooses to live or even visit Tahoe make this their own responsibility. Do the defensible space work around your home. Support fuel reduction work. Use fire safe practices always. Protect me, make my forest healthy and cherish my beauty that surrounds! Oh and don’t play with matches.”

— Provided by South Lake Tahoe Fire Marshal Kim George

“As one of the most unique areas within California in terms of a high biodiversity of wildlife, I would ask for wildlife crossings under and over my roads and highways to facilitate the safe passage of wildlife across them. Many of the iconic wildlife species that live within my Basin are hit on roads every year. Wildlife crossings can be culverts for wildlife to travel safely under roads, or land bridges to travel over roads. These types of crossings would greatly improve the safety of the roads for both wildlife and drivers.”

— Provided by Pathways for Wildlife

“I’m a reflection of human connection.”

— Provided by the Marcella Foundation

The question wasn’t easy for contributors to answer. Many who were asked in person would stand stumped in a moment of silence, then shuffle back and forth on their feet as they thought aloud, finally coming to an answer. Many declined to answer at all. But those who did added to a larger collective of voices, hopefully coming close to, or at least providing a better understanding of Lake Tahoe — if it could talk.

A version of this story appears in the latest edition of Tahoe Magazine .