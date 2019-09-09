Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through Sept. 14, 2019

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work continues on a $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new Truckee River bridge east of the Caltrans Maintenance Yard with roundabouts on either end of the realignment, drainage improvements, paving and a shared-use path connection. For more information, visit: http://www.fannybridge.org

State Route 89 (Placer County) from just north of Granlibakken Road to the Caltrans Tahoe City Maintenance Yard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for roundabout construction work.

U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $7.3 million project to convert the existing “T” intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 in Meyers into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane and a bike path extension. This project will reduce the number and/or severity of collisions at the intersection. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected this fall or spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Schnell School Road to Wrights Lake Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can the #2 lane and right shoulder closed or one-way traffic control at various locations 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $4.7 million project to install drainage sand traps and maintenance vehicle pullouts at various locations on U.S. Highway 50 from Riverton (Ice House Road) to Kyburz. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bridal Veil Falls to 30 Mile Stone Tract: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions or one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road (east end): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Motorists can expect lane restrictions and shoulder closures around the clock from 5 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Friday for pavement grinding and paving work and curb, gutter, sidewalk and electrical work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work is underway to build retaining walls at two locations between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and install medal beam guardrail. Work is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 through November for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Beach Avenue to Agatam Avenue: Westbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Pole Creek Road to Montreal Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for k-rail removal work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Weber Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Weber Creek to Missouri Flat Road in Placerville: Westbound motorists can expect the #3 lane closed from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Ridgeway Road to Carson Road/8 Mile Road: Westbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for crack sealing work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Sly Park Road to Ice House Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for striping work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Rock Creek Road to Chili Bar: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail replacement work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans