Nevada County judge OK’s temporary restraining order against supervisor recall supporters (Video/Documents)

A Nevada County judge has approved a temporary restraining order on behalf of elections office employees against three supporters of the recall effort against the Board of Supervisors.

Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, Administrative Assistant Suzanne Hardin and county Risk Manager Nick Poole filed declarations this week in support of the restraining order against Teine Rebane Kenney, Chip Mattoon and Jacquelyn Mattoon.

Petition against Jacquelyn Mattoon by The Union on Scribd

Petition against Teine Rebane Kenney by The Union on Scribd

PetitionAgainstChipMattoon.pdf

The petition for the restraining order states that the recall supporters have “intimidated, harassed and caused plaintiffs to fear for their safety.” The employees have asked for the supporters to stay at least 50 yards from them, their workplace, home and vehicle. They would be allowed to visit the Eric Rood Administrative Center, but couldn’t visit the building’s second floor, where the elections office is located.

A hearing on the request for a permanent restraining order is set for Feb. 22 in Nevada County Superior Court.

Kenney and the Mattoons are members of a larger group of recall supporters who, on Jan. 20, knocked on the door of the elections office, which was closed, court documents state. None were wearing masks.





Hardin in her declaration says she opened the door slightly to tell Kenney the office wasn’t allowing people in without a mask.

“She yelled, ‘I am coming in!’” the document states. “She then pushed agains the door, which knocked hard into me. Fearful of my own safety and the safety of my coworkers, I tried to close the door. Ms. Kenney then put her foot and arm through the door, preventing it from being closed. When I realized I could not close the door, I stopped pushing on the door, and the three respondents pushed their way into the office.”

Kenney demanded to know Hardin’s name, saying he’d been injured. Hardin returned to her office to collect herself after being “shaken by the interaction,” her declaration states.

The next day, Hardin learned the elections office had suspended in-person services and locked its door. “Recall proponents marched around the building multiple times blowing a horn,” Hardin states. “After approximately one hour, they entered the Rood Center and came up to the office. They knocked loudly on the door and I could hear them yelling. They sounded angry. I felt trapped.”

This security camera video is from the hallway outside the Nevada County Elections Office on Jan. 21, 2022. The redacted video footage was provided by Nevada County.

These two security camera videos are from the hallway outside the Nevada County Elections Office on Jan. 20, 2022. The redacted video footage was provided by Nevada County.

“Our security camera system in the hallway has defined zones and thresholds for triggering recording,” wrote Taylor Wolfe, Nevada County Executive Office and Public Information Officer, in a press release. “Unfortunately, this means our systems only captured the footage immediately before and after the 1/20 incident at the Elections doorway, and no other security cameras cover this area.”