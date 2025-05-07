Truckee Fire rallies community for wildfire season with free tools, support, and a call to action

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As wildfire season approaches, the Truckee Fire Protection District is urging residents to act now—but they’re not sounding the alarm alone. Through a slate of free programs and hands-on support made possible by Measure T, Truckee Fire is partnering with the community to build a more fire-resilient future.

“We’ve given people a really good roadmap of what they need to do on their property,” Eric Horntvedt, Truckee Fire’s Wildfire Prevention Manager, said. “And so we’re hoping to see a big change… maybe five out of 10 have done the right work.”

Horntvedt’s optimism comes in the wake of over 12,000 defensible space inspections conducted between 2022 and 2024. The findings were stark: only 10% of homes currently meet California’s wildfire safety standards. But Truckee Fire sees this not as a failure, but as a starting point—and an opportunity for collective progress.

“The whole community is hyper-aware of the threat of wildfire, and we need to take action together before fire season is upon us,” Horntvedt said.

That spirit of collaboration is at the heart of Truckee Fire’s outreach this year. Instead of focusing on pass/fail outcomes, the district is emphasizing partnership and providing every homeowner with the tools they need to improve—from personalized inspection checklists to thousands of dollars in financial assistance.

“May’s the time of the year that you put away the snowblowers and the snow shovels, and you pull out your rakes and chainsaws,” Horntvedt said. And this season, Truckee Fire is right there beside residents—offering guidance, resources, and a path forward.

Your Wildfire Readiness Checklist

Here are five key steps residents can take now—most with free support from Truckee Fire:

Clear five feet around all structures

Remove pine needles, leaves and debris—even under decks and stairs. Store woodpiles and gas cans at least 30 feet from your home.

Pro tip: Rent a six-yard dumpster and get 75% reimbursed through Truckee Fire’s Green Waste Program.

Remove dead vegetation and manage living plants

Prune trees and shrubs, clear dry grasses, and increase spacing between plants.

Pro tip: Use free curbside pickup or drop-off options for brush and branches up to 8 inches in diameter.

Make your address visible

Ensure house numbers are at least four inches tall and visible from the road.

Pro tip: Request a free reflective address sign from Truckee Fire.

Schedule a free defensible space inspection

Get a customized wildfire safety plan for your home.

Pro tip: Schedule online anytime at truckeefire.org/dspace.

Connect with your neighbors

Share resources and organize together to become a Firewise community.

Pro tip: Sign up for local emergency alerts at tahoealerts.com.



More Help is Available Through Measure T

These efforts are made possible through Measure T funding, which supports a wide range of wildfire prevention programs at no cost to residents:

Free Green Waste Removal – curbside pickup, drop-off days, and dumpster rebates



Home Hardening Rebates – up to $2,000 per home for fire-safe improvements



Reflective Address Sign Program – free signs to improve emergency response times



Dead Tree Fund – coming soon to help cover tree removal costs



Since 2022, these programs have already removed more than 51,000 cubic yards of green waste, supported over 12,700 inspections, and helped treat 1,453 acres of overgrown land—a clear sign of community momentum.

“The difference between a home that survives a wildfire and one that doesn’t often comes down to simple preventative actions,” Horntvedt said. “We’re providing all the tools residents need—now we’re asking everyone to take action today.”

As Truckee Fire prepares for a second round of inspections this summer, the message is clear: this is a shared effort. And with the right support, progress is not only possible—it’s already underway.

Learn more, schedule an inspection, or access resources at: truckeefire.org