North Tahoe Business Association members support continuation of the organization’s mission, work amid financial challenges

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – After an extensive investigation into the alleged financial misconduct of the former Executive Director of the nonprofit North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA), the organization’s membership and volunteer Board of Directors have indicated that they want the organization’s mission and work to continue. Business community members within the NTBA’s district (Crystal Bay to Carnelian Bay), and members of its Board of Directors have formed a “Task Force” that have immediately begun developing a path forward including addressing the debt that exists.

“The financial realities uncovered by investigators present an incredible challenge for the NTBA, however after robust conversation, our board and membership have come to the same conclusion –the organization’s mission and work is important and should continue,” said Sean O’Brien, NTBA Interim Board President. “For 45 years, the NTBA has supported the economic vitality of North Lake Tahoe communities. We hope to figure out a way to continue this work.”

A financial investigation was initiated in May 2024 by the NTBA Board when several vendors raised concerns around lack of payment for services provided. Upon a more detailed review of the NTBA’s financial operations, the organization’s Executive Director was terminated by the Board for failing to follow the bylaws, policies and procedures of the organization. A Placer County Sheriff’s report was filed, and an official investigation was launched and conducted. The Sheriff’s Office has since completed their portion of the investigation and have turned the case over to the Placer County District Attorney.

On October 8, 2024, an official case was filed against Alyssa Reilly, the previous NTBA executive director for embezzlement and attempting to pass a fictitious check. An arrest warrant was issued for these felony level charges. It is case number 72-012282 at the Superior Court for Placer County. An arraignment is set for December 5, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 2501 North Lake Tahoe Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145.

Since 1979, the NTBA has been focused on improving the economic vitality and quality of life in the North Lake Tahoe communities of Carnelian Bay, Tahoe Vista, Kings Beach and Crystal Bay. The member-based organization, plays an important role advocating and collaborating with our service districts, Placer County, the Tahoe City Downtown Association and North Tahoe Chamber of Commerce along with numerous local non-profit organizations to deliver its mission and support the missions of these other organizations as well as being known for hosting signature events including Music On The Beach, Passport to Dining, the Kings Beach Snowfest Parade, Community Clean Up Days and the Labor Day end of summer celebration