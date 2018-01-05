In Loving Memory of David Hancock

David passed away on New Year's Eve, 2017.

Originally from England, David lived in Incline Village for 18 years. Prior to moving to Tahoe, he lived in Saratoga, California.

He was a gorgeous, lovely, kind and generous man, vibrant and full of life.

David had an insatiable curiosity for life. He was a keen tennis player, experienced skier and loved to sail.

He was a beloved husband, dad, granddad, uncle and friend.

He had a profound influence and impact on the lives of many. You could truly say he made a difference and will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on January 12th at 1pm at Saint Francis of Assisi, 701 Mt Rose Highway, Incline Village.

Family flowers only please In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Nature Conservancy https://www.nature.org/membership-giving/more-ways-to-give/memorial-giving.xml